(Pocket-lint) - Having an LED light strip at your disposal allows you to really get creative with smart lighting since you can cut to a required measurement, mount it and receive that coveted hidden glow.

Whether you're aiming to clip it around your bedroom or somewhere else - like underneath kitchen cabinets or behind a home office desk - there are now plenty of options in this area to consider, as well.

So, what do you need to think about before you buy?

Well, while the length of the strip is often easy to match to your needs, the smart control you're afforded can vary dramatically - some come with Bluetooth connectivity and app control, while others keep things limited to a basic remote.

The asking price typically remains very consistent, too, so picking the best smart light strip for your home generally comes down to what features you really want and need. With this guide, we'll help you discover just that.

Lepro LED Strip Lights

squirrel_widget_4148192

For those who need 50ft of coverage, but don't mind spreading this out over two connected wheels, Lepro has a great option to consider.

The strips feature 30 LEDs per meter, with RGB colours, white and 16 multi-coloured options. There are eight different modes for users to pick between, with the remote also able to be used for brightness control.

As far as installation goes, users can either leverage the sticky adhesive on the back of the strip or mount it onto the wall through the included fixing clips.

Kiko Smart LED Lights

squirrel_widget_4148290

If you want your light strip to feature some smart control, as well as manual, then Kiko's 50ft offering is one to add to your list.

Since there's app support, you get a much greater say over how and when your lights show. Scheduling means you can easily set them to light up and turn off - no matter where you are - as well as manually selecting which colours show.

Once installed via the adhesive strip on the back, users can also enjoy music mode, which allows the light to respond in time to surrounding sounds.

Tenmiro Smart LED Lights

squirrel_widget_4148194

Tenmiro makes it easy to place light strips all around your home, with this set being made up of three 16.4ft rolls (50ft in total).

It's a complete experience, too. The companion app allows you to pick from 16 million colours, with a smart music mode (featuring adjustable microphone sensitivity), temperature adjustment and scheduling also available.

A manual remote is included in the set, as well, with installation simply requiring you to cut to your own measurements and stick onto a clean wall.

Micomlan LED Strip Lights

squirrel_widget_4148245

Micomlan is another option for those who want plenty of rope to play with, with its set including two light wheels that total 50ft.

Like others on this list, you get both manual and smart control, which includes a pick of 16 million colours, music and microphone modes, brightness and speed adjustments, static and dynamic light settings and more.

Once you've snipped the strip to your liking, it's then able to stick onto the wall through the rear adhesive. Connectors, sold separately, can also join together different cuts.

Cozylady Strip Lights

squirrel_widget_4148218

Cozylady's 50ft light strip takes smart control up a notch, including support for Amazon Alexa, as well as your standard smart app control and manual remote.

It's ideal for bedrooms, naturally, but the size of the light wheel also makes it ideal for spreading all over the home. Wherever you put it, you'll be able to take advantage of dynamic scenes, brightness adjustment, scheduling and the music syncing mode.

Installation is also a breeze, with users able to back up the adhesive stick with the included mounting grips.

Ksipze Strip Lights

squirrel_widget_4340649

Another simple pick is available from Ksipze, which foregoes any kind of smart support for simple, manual remote control.

In this set, you get a total of 50ft to play with, though this is divided between two wheels and joined by a connector. Like others, the lighting features are fairly standard - you get 16 colour options, eight pre-set modes and six personalised modes.

Installation is also a cinch. The adhesive strip on the reverse means it can be stuck to any wall, and it can also be cut to your exact requirements.

Mexllex Strip Lights

squirrel_widget_4340650

Another alternative for those who crave a smart light strip for their bedroom and other areas of the home is Mexllex's offering.

Through the companion app, users are able to adjust the brightness, choose between 16 million colours or turn the lights on or off. Naturally, there's a 44-key remote for those who want more basic control, too, which can switch things over to pre-sets, music mode or customised light settings.

As well as having the adhesive strip on the back of the strip, users can handily mount the light to ensure it remains in place, too.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.