(Pocket-lint) - The right dimmer switch can act as the perfect solution for those who want to fine-tune their home lighting, providing complete control over the brightness levels from overhead bulbs.

It allows you to upgrade from the basic functionality of the on-off switch and replace it with something that can help you match the lighting to the tone of the room - whether it's a movie night or date night.

Nowadays, there's also plenty of choices over which type of dimming switch you can install. Some will offer support for smart assistants, and others will focus on accomodating the likes of single-pole and three-way fittings.

The only thing you really need to decide is which type of fitting you're looking to replace, and whether the bulbs linked to that fitting are compatible with dimming switches. For everything else, check out some of the top picks detailed below.

Lutron Diva LED+ Dimmer

Lutron's Diva is a top option to consider for those who want a catch-all dimmer for their home.

It offers a great blend of support for different bulbs - up to 150W for dimmable LEDs and 600W for incandescent or halogen equivalents - and installation is very quick, whether you're fitting over a single-pole or three-way switch.

With the clever design, you also don't lose out on the on-off function of your current switch - it just means you also get the choice to dim, too, thanks to the slider on the right side.

Keep in mind there are plenty of faceplates and colours to pick from with the Diva, as well.

Maxxima 3-Way/Single Pole Dimmer

If you want something a bit more affordable that can still control single pole or three-way fittings, Maxxima's dimming switch is one to explore.

It features support for a wide range of bulbs - up to 150W dimmable LEDs and 600W incandescent - and is able to provide both off-on functionality and dimming through the slider.

It's even available in five different colour variations - black, white, ivory, grey and almond - to help you match it to your space.

TP-Link Kasa Smart HS220

If you're interested in your light switch gaining some smart functionality and can live with it only having single-pole functionality, the Kasa HS220 is one of the best around.

You'll get app control (meaning you can turn your light on or off from anywhere, and set schedules) voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and, of course, that all-important dimming control.

Unlike sliders employed by other dimmer switches on this list, the HS220 instead has two buttons to help you gradually reduce or increase the brightness.

Leviton 6674-P0W SureSlide

Leviton provides another top pick for those who require basic dimming functionality, complete with support for 150W LED bulbs and 600W incandescents.

Like other switches on this list, it features both on-off functionality and a slider to control the brightness of the connected lighting. It can be used in either single-pole or three-way fittings, too.

Handily, a lot of different variations are available if you do go with this model, as well. Users get to pick between six different finishes and also get the option to include wallplates to fit around the switch.

Treatlife Smart Light Switch

If you already know you want to cover your home with dimmer switches, picking up multiple in one go is a great way to save some cash. With Treatlife's offerings, too, it's hard to go wrong.

The switches are all compatible with up to 150W LED bulbs and 400W halogen/incandescent bulbs, while both app control and voice control is also available through Alexa or Google Assistant.

Before you get too excited about sliding your finger up and down these fancy dimmers, though, keep in mind that they will only work with single-pole fittings.

