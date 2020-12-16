(Pocket-lint) - Smart lighting may be one of the easiest areas of the smart home to get started with, but it can also wind up becoming one of the more expensive - unless, of course, you opt for some budget variations along the way.

If you don't necessarily require the fancy features of Philips Hue or Lifx, picking up a cheaper alternative to the big-name lightbulbs and light strips is a top way to save money for other areas of the home.

However, like with anything on the more budget end of the spectrum, there are lots of options to between and not too many distinguishing factors. To help guide you through the decision-making, we've compiled this handy guide to some of the better picks.

All will work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and could be your ticket to a brighter smart home. Let's explore.

Govee Smart LED Light Strip

Govee's smart light strip is the perfect pick for those who want to get a little creative, with it able to discreetly add light to kitchen counters, TV benches and desks.

The strip itself measures 16.4ft, is able to be controlled via voice through Alexa or Google Assistant, and also manually through the Govee Home app. This is where scheduling and smart timers can be set, too.

That's all standard smart light stuff, but this strip goes a step further by letting you also play around with music mode, which allows the light to match the surrounding sound.

Teckin A19 Smart Bulbs (Four-Pack)

Ideal for kitting out a couple of rooms with, this four-pack from Teckin gives you everything you need from a smart bulb - with the added bonus of remaining relatively inexpensive.

You get remote control and scheduling through the smartphone app, voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant, access to 16 million colors and the ability to create scenes.

Like other smart bulbs, Teckin's are long-lasting, too, giving you a total lifespan of 30,000 hours. Considering that's around 27 years of running time, we'd estimate they won't ever need replacing.

Ohlux Smart LED A19 Light Bulbs (Four-Pack)

Like Teckin's offering, Ohlux's four-pack gives you all the basics for a reasonable outlay.

It's an ideal A19 starter kit for those who need to plug gaps in a number of places, with voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant complemented by remote control via the companion smartphone app. Through this app, scheduling and group control is also available.

The 7W (60W equivalent) can also run for up to 50,000 hours, according to the company, meaning you'll almost certainly never need to replace them.

LE LampUX Touch Bedside Lamp

Most of the devices on this list will require a light fixture or have to be mounted, but not Lighting Ever's bedside lamp.

You can still control it through the power of voice (Alexa and Google Assistant compatible) and access 16 million colors, as well as schedule and remotely control through the companion app, but it's all in a package that can live on your bedside table.

Really, though, this can be placed anywhere in the home and shine bright.

Cozylady LED Strip Lights

If you need more than just your average light strip length, the only way to go is with Cozylady's 65.6ft pick.

This allows you to light up an entire border around a room or hallway, with app and voice control (via Google Assistant or Alexa) also available. The music mode, like other light strips, matches the light to the rhythm of the surrounding sound, too.

Just keep in mind that this one features an adhesive on the back for installation, so place carefully.

Teckin LED Strip Lights

We've already waxed lyrical about the company's four-pack of bulbs, but the 5m light strip is just as impressive.

Alexa and Google Assistant support is backed up by the scheduling, timers and scene-setting through the companion app, with setup and design also allowing you to fit it into pretty much any space.

The strip features cutting guides for those interested in trimming it to a different length, with the waterproofing making it an option for outdoor use, too.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.