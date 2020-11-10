(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to optimize selfies, brighten up vlogs or zhuzh up your face for the endless amount of Zoom meetings, the right ring light is a very worthwhile investment.

Tinkering with lighting may once have been considered exclusive to professional shoots, but a slew of selfie ring lights have made receiving the right kind of light more affordable and more accessible; meaning you no longer have to put up with drab self-facing snaps or video.

However, before deciding how best to illuminate your portrait, you need to decide whether you want an adjustable tripod that sits best on the floor or something smaller that can live on a dressing table or desk. There are also more portable options to consider, as well, which allow you to simply clip on the light to the top of a smartphone or laptop.

So, if you want to recreate the golden hour during any hour you please, we've compiled some of the top ring lights you can buy. Let's explore in more detail.

UBeesize Selfie Ring Light

If you need a versatile and affordable ring light, UBeesize's offering is a must-consider.

It gives you a wealth of options to explore, with three different color temperatures (warm, cool, and daylight), with each offering 11 brightness levels. That means you're able to tune the light to match any surrounding lighting, with the tripod stand locking in place and able to extend between 17.5-inches and 51-inches.

That makes it an asset to pretty much any device you're shooting from, and, if that happens to be your phone, you can take advantage of the rotatable holder just below the ring, too.

Neewer Ring Light Kit

Those who require something a tad more on the professional side will find what they need with Neewer's kit.

While MUAs and other content creators will be able to enjoy the phone holder and experiment with the 5500K LED light (and the white and orange snap-on filters), the 61-inch stand's adjustable height and hot shoe adapter make it ideal for shooting with a DSLR from distance, too.

Wherever you are when shooting, you can adjust with the dimmer switch, while the separate, wireless snapper can take selfies with the touch of a button.

Keshi Ring Light

Keshi's ring light provides a budget-friendly way to tap into enhanced illumination, with a tripod stand and phone holder making it ideal for content creators.

There are three color modes to pick between - white, warm yellow, and warm white - with 10 adjustable brightness levels to experiment with, too.

The USB outlet also means you can power it through the likes of a PC or wall outlet from home, and also a laptop or power bank when on the move.

Diyife Ring Light

Replacing the batteries in traditional ring lights can be a bit of a faff, which is why rechargeable, portable variations like Diyife's option make for a neat choice.

You get three levels of brightness to pick between in use, with the device itself able to easily clip on to smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Battery life, naturally, depends on how you use the device, but the company estimates you'll receive around one hour on the lowest setting, 45 minutes using just the medium brightness, and 30 minutes on the brightest mode.

Auxiwa Clip-On Selfie Ring Light

Maybe you don't need something that's permanently fixed to your dressing table or desk, and, instead, require better lighting that you can take wherever you go.

That's where clip-on selfie lights come into their own. With Auxiwa's option, you can forego your device's built-in flash by clipping it onto the front or back, flicking between the three light modes, and taking the perfect picture.

If you want to use it on your front-facing laptop camera, it can snap onto the screen with ease.

Mactrem LED Ring Light

Mactrem offers a healthy balance between the portable selfie ring lights and the floor tripods that are best for more professional-style filming, giving those who need a self-standing light for their dressing table or desk.

In total, you get three lighting modes to pick between - white, warm yellow, and warm white - and 11 brightness levels to tinker with. The design isn't quite as seamless as ones that include a mount within the ring of the light, but it is ideal for those who want to keep the pair separate.

Tkyehyo Selfie Ring Light

Another portable light to consider is from Tkyehyo, which provides you with three lighting modes and a design that can clip on to pretty much any device.

You're able to dim each of these modes - warm, natural, and white - while you can also activate an SOS flashing light if you long-press the power button on the remote.

As you would expect, it does need recharging, too, which you can do through a USB cable - or, a laptop or power bank port if you're on the go.

Trongle LED Ring Light

For creators who always need a well-lit shot, whether they're standing up or sat down, Trongle's complete kit offers plenty of functionality.

The stand features a mount for your phone and can be adjusted anywhere between 42cm and 160cm, while the 10-inch ring light can be switched between three different color modes and 10 brightness levels.

Since this is less of a portable solution than others, it also comes with carrying cases for both the tripod and ring light.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.