(Pocket-lint) - Having the right digital scales in your kitchen is essential if you're baking or cooking, allowing you to accurately follow recipes and serve up a storm for your guests.

However, even something as simple as the humble weigh station needs some consideration before buying. Not all offer the same features, and the variance in design is quite dramatic; with plastic options ideal for portable use and glass scales best suited to kitchen worktops.

To help you pick up the best scales for your home, we've rounded up some of the top options - let's push the button back to zero and explore.

Ozeri ZK14-S

When you think of kitchen scales, you think of a design like Ozeri's ZK14-S, with the chrome platform giving it a classic look.

The device runs on two AA batteries, giving you the ability to weigh up to 5100g and convert this to four other measurements - pounds, pounds/ounces, ounces, milliliters - that show up on the LCD screen.

Naturally, the tare button will also subtract the weight of any bowl or container, giving you ample control over whatever culinary project you're working on.

AmazonBasics Digital Kitchen Scale

Listen, we're not saying it's the most eye-catching kitchen device you'll ever own, but it's affordable and does the job unnoticed - do you really need more from your scale?

You can weigh items up to 5000 grams (ounces and pounds also available), and the tare button will get you back to zero once you've weighed bowls and other containers.

At just 8.7 x 7.1 x 1.6-inches, it's also small enough to be kept out on the counter at all times.

Weigh Gram Digital Pocket Scale

Not every digital scale is designed for the kitchen worktop - and when you're camping or need that ultra-precise coffee fix on the road, Weigh Gram's scale is the only thing that will do.

It has a maximum capacity of 100g - providing readings to within 0.01g - with a stainless steel platform covered by a protective flip cover.

The backlit screen ensures the readings are also visible in any light, with users able to shift the weight modes between grams, ounces, deadweight tonnage, and ounces troy, as well as subtract the weight of containers with the tare function.

Amir Digital Kitchen Scale

If you need something portable but the Weigh Gram option isn't quite the right fit, consider Amir's digital scale.

You're able to weigh up to 500g, with the scale designed to measure both food and other items, such as jewelry or medicine. It even features a PCS button to help you count items, with the T function providing you with net weight and an alert when you're measuring on an uneven surface.

At 4 x 5 x 0.75-inches, this is more of a pocket option, as we say, and the two included plastic trays only add to the versatility.

Accuteck Series W-8250

Accutek's Series W-8250 is designed for measuring post and packages, but, well, we won't tell anyone if you just want a more industrial-looking digital scale for your kitchen. Or, you know, maybe you just want some that's multi-purpose.

Anyway, since, as we say, this is more of a digital scale for mail, it has a holder that stands upright to assist weighing, with the capacity weight sitting at 50 pounds. You can also convert weights between pounds/ounces, ounces, kilograms/grams, or grams, as well as subtract and return to zero using the tare function.

It can be run from three AA batteries or the included adapter, as well, giving you some added versatility.

Salter 1068

Salter is a renowned kitchen brand for a reason, and its kitchen scales are some of the best in the business.

For those who want a slim, easy to clean design to live on their counter, this is the pick. The LCD screen is easy to read, with the scale being able to provide measurements up to 5kg and users able to convert this to grams, pounds, ounces, liters, milliliters, and fluid ounces.

As is standard, you can also subtract containers and bowls and return to zero by hitting the tare button, too.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.