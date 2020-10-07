(Pocket-lint) - Picking up one of the top ionic air purifiers is a no-brainer for those who want to rid the air in their home from allergens, odors, and other impurities.

Nowadays, most purifiers will come armed with numerous methods for cleaning the air, but one of the most common and effective is through ionization. In addition to using UV light and various filters, an ionic purifier will release a stream of negatively charged ions that essentially latch onto impurities before turning them over to a positively charged collection plate.

Since this negative ionization is paired with other methods, it can be tough to figure out what your home requires and what constitutes purifying overkill. To help you sift through the complex world of air purification, we've detailed some of the best ionic air purifiers on the market at a range of different budgets.

HomeLabs 4-in-1 Air Purifier

HomeLabs gives you four cleaning methods in one package, making this one of the best pound-for-pound picks around.

Like the other devices on this list, the negative ionizer is at the heart of eliminating impurities, but this process is backed up by a pre-filter, which handles large particles, a HEPA filter to catch everything else, and a carbon filter that tackles odors.

The internal design is thorough, and the physical design (6.7 x 6.7 x 7.5-inches) makes it easy to move around the house, cleaning rooms up to 40 square feet.

Trekoo Ionic Air Purifier

It may not be the most modern-looking air purifier, but Trekoo's mountable, compact offering is packed with smart features.

At the heart of the operation is the negative ion generator, which the company indicates can refresh a room up to 166 square feet in size.

However, an ozone generator and carbon filter are also present to tackle odors, while the design itself is quiet-running and uses a sensor to detect (and increase operation) if people or pets are present.

Levoit Air Purifier (H132)

Levoit's air purifier is one of the most comprehensive on the market, avoiding ozone generation and UV-C light in favor of ionization.

The device tackles impurities and odors with a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and carbon filter - all powered by the negative ionization - while managing to run at a relatively quiet 25db (when on its lowest setting).

There's also plenty of manual control. Two brightness settings and three fan modes should ensure you can use the purifier during the day or when you're trying to sleep, and you'll even get a reminder when the filters need replacing.

Ivation Ionic Air Purifier

This one may look like an old-timey stereo, but we can assure you it's a remarkably efficient purifier - and a great pick for those who don't want a new-age design.

Dials exist on the front to let you manually control the ozone generator's output and also the fan, with the negative ionizer working to freshen up areas up to 3,500 square feet in size.

It's an extremely powerful ionizer - reflected by the price - that can work around the house and even large, flat office spaces.

Silentnight Air Purifier

Silentnight provides an entry-level ionic air purifier that doesn't skimp on features, making it a top consideration for those on a budget.

The HEPA filter is primarily used to remove allergens and odors in the air, with the negative ionizer operating as a separate feature that users can turn on to help clean outgoing air.

To give you better control over the process, there are also three different speed settings and a timer, allowing you to run the device for 1, 2, 4 or 8 hours.

Oion Technologies Air Purifier

Another mid-level UV air purifier is available from Oion Technologies, which churns out cleaner air through its monolith design.

Through the negative ionizer, carbon filtration, UV-C light and ozone power, airborne pollutants, allergens, and odors are all dealt with, while a quiet mode and night light are also available for cleaning during the night.

Just note that while this will manage to kill off most airborne impurities, those looking for a device with HEPA and TiO2 filtration will have to look elsewhere.

Jinpus Ionic Air Purifier

Jinpus' mid-level purifier is compact, efficient and comes packing a tried and tested filtration process.

Like Levoit's devices, it aims to avoid ozone generation and UV-C light, instead offering purification through a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and carbon filter - all powered through negative ionization.

The air recycling is thorough, and the design also means it can fit comfortably into pretty much any room in the house - and at any time, thanks to the sleep mode.

Clarifion Portable Negative Ion Generator

Most ionic air purifiers will need floor space to fit into your home, which makes Clarifion's portable, wall socket solution an ideal consideration for those who want a discreet alternative.

Able to be plugged in anywhere in the home, the quiet-running purifier emits negatively charged ions to help refresh impurities.

And though it doesn't use filters or fans during this process, having them dotted around your house could, in theory, give you a more wide-ranging clean.

Levoit Air Purifier (H13)

Though the design isn't quite as appealing as the H132, Levoit's cheaper entry still packs a punch.

There's no ozone generation or UV-C light here, with the device using a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and carbon filter to neutralize allergens and odors, instead.

To give the user some control over the process, there are also three speeds to choose between (including a sleep mode, which brings sound below 25db and turns the lights dim), making this a great fit for bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens.

Blueair Blue Pure 221

If you need a powerful ionic purifier that can handle large rooms and offices, Blueair's 221 is an excellent choice.

The key difference between this behemoth and other devices is within the technical specs - offering a more efficient air change and comprehensive process - but one of the more tangible benefits is the fact you can place it anywhere in a room and it will still offer elite performance, thanks to the 360-degree air intake.

So, if you prioritize receiving a thorough clean and can stomach the outlay, this is a customizable, versatile and attractive device to consider. And if it's slightly too much power than necessary, you may be better served with Blueair's 411.

Writing by Conor Allison.