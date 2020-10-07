(Pocket-lint) - If you're looking to add a layer of security to the outside of your home, installing a solar motion light - or several - can be a great way to achieve some peace of mind.

Since most outdoor solar lights come with a motion sensor, you're able to gain an idea of whether someone (or someone's pet) is potentially sneaking around your four walls without having to splash on a smart security camera. Put simply, the best solar motion lights act as a great deterrent and can be run efficiently in all weather conditions.

To help you decide which set is right for your home, though, we've gathered some of the top picks - explore the outdoor solar light below and take your home security up a notch.

Aootek 120 LED Solar Lights (Four-Pack)

If you're looking to surround your home with the power of solar motion lighting, Aootek's four-pack is a great place to start.

The best feature of this set, undoubtedly, is the three optional modes for users to pick between. 'Security Mode' will show the light for 15 seconds when it detects motion, 'Smart Brightness Mode' keeps the light dim continuously and shines brighter if motion is detected, while 'Permanent Mode', well, shines permanently.

The rechargeable light can detect people up to 26 feet within a 120-degree angle, with the 120 LED design also remaining IP65 rated for waterproofing.

Litom 300 LED Solar Lights (Two-Pack)

Litom's pair of solar motion lights are a top consideration for large spaces, offering a powerful 300 LED array and a 270-degree beam range.

The motion sensor can detect activity within the 26 feet and 120-degree sensing angle, with three light modes to pick between (strong, medium, and dim).

Thanks to the IP67 waterproof design, you can also freely place this anywhere outside your home, while the solar panel and LEDs mean the whole operation remains incredibly efficient.

HMCity 120 LED Solar Lights (Two-Pack)

HMCity offers a great mix of specs and affordability, making this duo a top consideration for those on a budget.

With the PIR motion sensor detecting movement up to 26 feet and within the 120-degree detection angle, they're a viable option for any area around your home.

When motion is detected, the lights spring into action and shine for 30 seconds (and then an additional 30 seconds if motion is detected again in that time), with the 120 LED array lighting up a 270-degree angle.

As is standard, the HMCity pair are also waterproof, thanks to their IP65 rating.

Mpow 140 LED Solar Lights (Two-Pack)

Mpow serves up another budget-friendly two-pack with its 140 LED solar lights, which are great for back gardens and side entrances.

While the brightness isn't top-end, it's more than enough to light up the surrounding 16 square meters and 270-degree angle with ease. It'll also do this automatically when it spots motion within 26 feet and the 120-degree viewing angle.

Like other lights on this list, there are also three modes of light to choose between (strong, medium and dim), as well as an IPX7-rated design for waterproofing.

Luposwiten 28 LED Solar Lights (Four-Pack)

Four-packs of solar motion lights can sometimes be a bit of an expensive proposition, making Luposwiten's set a very viable consideration for those who need to light up several areas cheaply.

The 28-LED array of each light isn't the brightest on the market, but the 400 lumens it pumps out when motion is detected (within 16 feet) should be more than enough for most driveways, gardens, and side entrances.

Just be aware there's also not a great variety of modes, compared to other lights, with just a simple on/off switch existing in the IP65 rated lights.

Litom 100 LED Solar Lights (Four-Pack)

Litom's 300 LED entry above is great for lighting up a larger individual area, but the 100 LED four-pack is a much better solution for spreading the shine around.

Each light comes with four different modes - 'Permanent' keeps the light shining bright throughout the night, with 'Smart Security Mode' (turns the light to full brightness for 20 seconds when motion is detected), 'Normal' (turns the light to medium brightness when motion is detected) and 'Dim' (light remains dim continuously and turns bright when motion is detected) also available.

Like several other devices on this list, the IP67 rating also makes the design waterproof, while everything remains energy-efficient thanks to solar power.

Sezac 50 LED Solar Lights (Six-Pack)

If you're looking to share the light around you home in small bursts, Sezac has the package for you.

The IP65-rated six-pack can withstand pretty much any weather and be installed all around the outside of your home, with three different lighting modes to pick between (motion sensor mode, strong light sensor mode, and dim long light mode).

Motion can be detected up to 16 feet, with the beam angle of the light measuring around 150-degrees.

Mpow 140 LED Solar Lights (Four-Pack)

This is essentially just doubling up on the Mpow two-pack we detailed above, but, at such good value, it's hard not to recommend the four-pack, as well.

The specs of the solar motion lights are all the same: there's a mid-level 140 LED array lighting things up, enough to cover a 270-degree angle, with motion detection working within 26 feet and a 120-degree angle.

Again, there are also three light modes to choose between (strong, medium, and dim), and IPX7 design for waterproofing.

Neloodony 28 LED Solar Lights (Four-Pack)

Ideal for grouping together in back gardens or driveways, Neloodony's four-pack provides up to 400 lumens from its 28 LED solar design.

Like most solar motion lights, movement can be detected up to 16 feet and within a 120-degree angle, lighting up for 30 seconds before shutting off.

It's certainly not the brightest you can buy, which is why we'd suggest potentially grouping them together to properly light up larger spaces, but the basic features are here - including the all-important IP65 design rating to ensure the lights remain working come rain or shine.

