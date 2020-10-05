(Pocket-lint) - Finding the best daylight bulb for your home can be quite the task, with seemingly endless options out there for you to choose between.

The key thing to consider when buying an efficient, LED daylight bulb is the Kelvin rating, which is essentially just a scientific measure for the temperature of a bulb. Daylight options typically come with a 5000K rating, which sits neutral on the scale between cool and warm bulbs.

To help you focus solely on daylight offerings, we've filtered out the other different temperature variations and shed light on some of the top bulbs available in this bracket - whether you're looking for A19, B22, E27, or GU10 shapes or fittings.

Great Eagle A19 LED (Four-Pack)

Great Eagles A19 bulbs are an affordable and easy way to get LED daylight brightness into your home, offering you a more efficient, 9W equivalent to 60W incandescent bulbs.

The 5000K temperature will last for roughly 10,000 hours, which means you won't be replacing them in a hurry, though it is important to note that these aren't compatible with dimmer switches.

For general use around the house - and for those who want to fill plenty of fittings throughout the home, given this four-pack can also be bought as a 24-pack - these are a versatile, efficient, and smart-looking daylight bulb.

Hansang B22 LED (Six-Pack)

If you're trying to fill a few holes in the house with daylight LEDs, Hansang's six-pack is definitely a set to consider.

Not only do you get the standard 5000K temperature, but you get it in a very efficient form - the 6W B22 bulb can deliver the same performance as a 60W incandescent equivalent.

With a beam angle of 220-degrees, it's also very versatile, and can be used in lamps, ceiling fixtures, or even bathrooms. Just make sure you're not trying to operate it with a dimmer switch, as these aren't compatible.

Sylvania A19 LED (24-Pack)

If you're really just looking to kit out your home with a set of efficient daylight bulbs, Sylvania's very affordable A19 pack of 24 is a top pick.

Like most daylight options, the color temperature sits at 5000K, with each bulb providing 800 lumens of light and roughly 11,000 hours of life.

As this is an 8W LED, it's also much more efficient than 60W incandescent equivalents, but do keep in mind that they aren't compatible with dimmer switches.

Integral B22 LED Bulb

It's not often you'll be in the market for a singular bulb, but this is ideal for filling in a gap in the cellar, loft or garden shed.

The energy-saving LED wows with a 1060 lumen brightness, which combines with a 5000k temperature. It also operates at 11W, which is equivalent to a 75W incandescent bulb and can remain active for an impressive 15,000 hours.

Just make sure you have a B22 bayonet fitting before you pull the trigger on this daylight beauty.

Energetic Smarter Lighting A19 LED (24-Pack)

Daylight doesn't get cheaper than this unless you're just straight-up looking out the window, with this 24-pack offering some of the best value around.

For less than $1 per bulb, you can pick up 24 of Energetic Smarter Lighting's A19 LEDs, which offer 5000K temperature in an A19 screw base fitting.

They're a top equivalent to 60W incandescent bulbs, giving you a more efficient setup while still remaining long-lasting, as the company suggests each bulb's life is an impressive 15,000 hours.

Litake E27 LED (Six-Pack)

Perhaps the most widely useable set on this list is Litake's six-pack of E27 LED daylight bulbs, offering both a common A60 bulb shape and an E27 screw base.

Each bulb uses around 11W of power - equivalent to an extremely powerful 100W incandescent - allowing you to receive big power at an efficient rate.

For those who want 5000K temperature for as long as possible, these bulbs also boast a 25,000-hour lifespan - and that's about as impressive as it gets.

AmazonBasics A19 LED (Two-Pack)

AmazonBasics' pair of A19 LED bulbs aren't the cheapest, but they're a reliable choice for those who just want to fill a couple of gaps in their lighting setup.

The 5000K color temperature is standard, with each bulb promising around 10,000 hours of life. And, like with every LED bulb, it's wildly more efficient than incandescent equivalents, using just 9W of energy.

Interestingly, Amazon's bulbs are semi-smart, too, with a photocell light sensor turning the bulb on at night and shutting it down during the day.

LE GU10 Bulbs (10-Pack)

We'll preface this by acknowledging the fact these aren't LED bulbs, but, since this lighting tech isn't common in the GU10 type, we'll give them a place here regardless.

So, though they don't have the energy-efficient powers of LED variations, you're still getting a very affordable 10-pack with that all-important daylight, 5000K rating.

They're not dimmable, but the 120-degree beam angle is solid and 10,000 hours of life is more than enough. A great pick for filling out spotlight holes with a neutral temperature.

Tenergy A19 LED (16-Pack)

If you've just moved and want to fill a few rooms in your home with LED daylight bulbs, Tenergy's 16-pack is a great consideration.

The A19 shape and E26 base make them suitable for most homes, with the LED technology allowing for greater energy efficiency; the 9W of power required is equivalent to a 60W incandescent bulb.

The 5000K temperature, as we've explained, is standard for daylight bulbs, with the company also offering a 192-pack - great for office buildings or, you know, vitamin D enthusiasts looking to replicate the actual brightness of the sun in their own home.

Long Life Lamp Company B22 Globe Bulb

It's not a bulb you'll have filling light fixtures all around the house, but Long Life Lamp Company's LED globe is an excellent vanity bulb.

If you want unshaded 5000K light in your bathroom or through a lamp, this powerful 18W giant gives you the equivalent of a 162W incandescent bulb, pumping out 1600 lumens in the process.

Despite this, it still manages a whopping 20,000 hours of life, too, which makes it an elite option for those looking for a singular globe LED bulb with daylight powers.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.