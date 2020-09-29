Best flood lights 2020: Light up the night

(Pocket-lint) - Depending on your property, there could be countless nooks and crannies, or bits of open ground, that become pretty much impossible to see once it gets dark, leaving you with ominous shadows to contend with.

Getting a floodlight fitted, though, can light up huge swathes of land, whether in urban or more rural areas, to make sure that you know what's going on. Some of them can be triggered by motion, too, making it even easier to see without having to flick a switch. We've gathered a range of great floodlights right here for you to pick from, any one of which will do a great job of lighting up the night.

3 Head LED Security Lights

The best floodlights have more than one bulb, point in different directions like this one, to ensure that a wider spectrum of angles is lit up when the light is on.

It helps that the bulbs are also massively powerful, of course, with thousands of lumens to light up even the darkest night and a motion sensor to make sure that you don't have to worry about turning it on and off.

MEIKEE Floodlight

This is another good option if you're looking for a simple floodlight that has motion sensing to make it simple to turn on and off when someone or something moves around in front of the light.

It's got good brightness to go with that, happily, and is waterproof for better durability outdoors, too.

Lithonia Lighting OFTH 300PR

If you're looking for a much simpler and more straightforward flood light, this fitting can house two bulbs at whichever angles you choose, letting you adjust them easily.

There's no motion-sensing here, which makes sense given how lightweight the fixture is, and it's important to note you'll need to buy your bulbs separately, but this is a really cost-efficient way to fix up a floodlight outside.

100W LED Floodlight

The star of the show when it comes to this panel floodlight is the brightness, which is almost as good as you'll find anywhere, and certainly pretty hard to top given the reasonable price.

It doesn't have a motion sensor, which makes it a bit more simplistic, but if you're looking for brightness over anything else this is a solid shout.

LUTEC P6221W

A light that fits right in the middle ground between the previous ones on price, and for good reason - it's a little more simple, and again doesn't have motion sensing, but is still a solid construction that looks nice and modern.

You can easily adjust the lights' beams and solid waterproofing means it's more than suitable for an outdoor area.

300 LED Solar Lights

A solar panel is what makes this set of lights unique compared to the others we've listed - they can be installed and power themselves from daylight, which makes them great if you're looking for eco-friendly lights.

They've also each got a motion sensor built in to make for automatic light-ups, and make for a really comprehensive package all in all.

LED Flood Light 100W

If you want something a little more jazzed-up, though, you could find this model perfect for you. It uses LED technology to let you choose whatever color you want for your floodlight, all controlled from your phone.

That makes it perfect for outdoor seating areas, allowing you to switch up the ambiance in a split second, without fussing around with switches or cabling. It's not even too expensive, impressively.

LE Security Lights

This little light could be great if you're looking to find a model that won't be very noticeable - it's really small and thin, meaning that it doesn't stand out much if it's up on a wall.

That doesn't stop it from packing good brightness, though, while a motion sensor also makes it nice and automated.

STASUN LED Flood Light

Going up to the more expensive end of the scale is this slightly industrial-looking but massively powerful floodlight, which will light a really massive area with ease.

It has waterproofing to make sure that once it's installed it'll stay safe without any hassle, and three panels to ensure that widespread, and we're confident it'll impress you with how bright and clear it is when in use.

Samuyang LED Solar Security Lights

Our final pick is another three-light array and is also pretty expensive. If you've got a bigger budget, though, it could make a lot of sense. You get motion sensing and solar power in the bundle, making it potentially self-sufficient once you set it up.

You also, though, get stellar brightness through each of the three lamps, and a motion sensor that's a cut above most of the others around. If you're happy to spend more, this is a great option.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.