(Pocket-lint) - If you're tired of suffering through half-rate sandwiches at breakfast and lunch, it could be time to invest in a dedicated machine and elevate your creations to the next level.

Whether you're dealing with breakfast muffins, paninis or some humble sliced bread, there's a sandwich maker or press out there to help. The only hard bit is trying to decide which is best for you since most are geared towards a certain type of sandwich.

Below, we've detailed some of the top sandwich toasters available to help you do just that - explore our picks and enter a new realm of culinary creativity.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

squirrel_widget_2680650

If you're looking to start your day the right way, Hamilton Beach's breakfast sandwich maker is the only ally you need.

Add it to your appliance arsenal and you can kiss goodbye to speeding down to the drive-through to get that sausage muffin fix, with custom sandwiches able to be served in just five minutes.

Simply add your bread and pre-cooked meat or cheese to the bottom layer before topping things up with an egg and the top slice of bread.

We're not even sure it should be this easy to create such deliciousness, so be sure to use with caution and limit your muffin artistry to four - okay, five - pieces a day.

Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill

squirrel_widget_2680681

Elite-level pressing and mini-grilling combine in Chefman's electric sandwich machine, with a range of options available at the touch of a button.

It's able to press your paninis or custom sandwiches to perfection without the hassle of other grills, thanks to the floating hinge and a closed cooking surface of 5.5-inches x 8.75-inches.

If you're leaving the carbs to one side, it's still a master at grilling meats and veggies, too.

And, as is standard with grills this shape, the declining legs mean that any grease from your food will drain into the back compartment, while the grill plates can be removed for easy scrubbing.

Hamilton Beach Electric Panini Press Grill

squirrel_widget_2680706

We've already waxed lyrical about Hamilton Beach's dedicated breakfast genie, but the company's electric press is just as handy on your kitchen counter.

The clever floating lid is designed to evenly cement both sides of your panini, while the lock function allows you to heat up open-face sandwiches or even grill meat and vegetables.

It's certainly not the cheapest option you can pick up, but it is a no-fuss solution that can elevate your lunch game - and look good while doing it.

Ostba Sandwich Maker

squirrel_widget_2680707

For those after a more traditional sandwich toaster, Ostba has the answer - and for a very reasonable price, when compared to rivals.

You don't get the same versatility in the method of creation, or indeed with which bread you can use, but it's perfect for sealing up your sliced bread sandwiches.

Once you're done dealing up deliciousness, the non-stick grill plates can be wiped down (after they've cooled, of course) and the compact machine can be stored within a cupboard or kept out on the counter.

Yabano 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker

squirrel_widget_2680763

What may look like just a standard unit is actually a very versatile kitchen companion, with detachable plates for sandwiches, waffles and meat.

Pressing the top-lid switch will begin to heat up the grill, with the indicator then letting you know when to close the lid on your toasted creations.

In just a few minutes, you're ready to slide the sandwich back out from the maker, with the dishwashable, non-stick plates allowing for a simple cleanup operation.

Breville Ultimate Deep Fill Toastie Maker

squirrel_widget_2680738

Breville's deep-fill toastie maker looks very much like a miniature briefcase, and we can only assume this is because it means serious business when it comes to handling your sandwiches.

Of course, it doesn't hurt to be portable, either, since this beauty can seal hefty triangular sandwiches packed with fillings that are ideal for any occasion.

The indicators on the top lid let you know when the machine is hot enough to cook your creation, and, once you're done, the grill plates can be thrown into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

Breville Sandwich Press

squirrel_widget_2680761

If you're less interested in traditional sandwich toasters and instead want a cafe-style press, Breville again has you covered.

The design is primarily geared towards pressing paninis and ciabattas, with the floating lid ideal for creating even coverage, but, when locked at 180-degrees, it's also able to nicely toast crumpets, warm-up pittas and everything in between.

This versatility makes it much more than just a simple press, allowing you to throw pretty much anything on the plate and watch it improve.

Salter Deep Fill 3-in-1 Snack Maker

squirrel_widget_2680739

Salter's entry in the toasting game is another example of how your machine can be used to create more than just elite sandwiches.

The standard plate will serve up triangular sandwiches from sliced bread, but you can easily switch this out for the waffle plate or the grill plate - ideal for paninis and ciabattas, as well as meat.

It's not as adept at toasting different kinds of bread, but if you need something squashing into excellence, this is another option to consider.

Breville Sandwich/Panini Press

squirrel_widget_2680762

Another Breville creation, but this time one that gives you slightly more room to press with.

Comfortably the biggest option on this list - even if that's partly down to the giant lever - the extra width and depth means you're able to press a sandwich pairing made from pretty much any kind of bread.

This makes it an ideal pick for families and greedy types (ourselves very much included) alike, with the non-stick and flat plates making cleanup as easy as one-toast-three.

Writing by Conor Allison.