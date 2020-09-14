Best steam iron 2020: Smooth things out with these steamy picks

(Pocket-lint) - If your most pressing concern is the iron-shaped hole in your appliance lineup, you've come to the right place - below you'll find some of the top options available to buy.

The best steam irons should, at the very least, be able to eliminate the wrinkles and creases on your clothes while remaining easy to navigate. However, it's also key to try and find a machine that has solid steam distribution, an anti-drip design, a large water tank and perhaps even some sort of automatic turn-off functionality.

So, whether you're looking for a no-frills budget option that just gets the job done, or you're looking for something a little more long-lasting, peruse the picks below to discover some of the best available right now.

Rowenta DW5080

Rowenta is renowned for producing quality home appliances, and the DW5080 steam iron is no exception.

You'll have to shell out a bit more than you would for rival irons, so it's fair to wonder what the advantages are of doing so.

Well, if you particularly can't stand the chore of ironing, this is an ideal pick. With around 400 steam holes and 1700 watts of power, it means you'll be able to rip through the toughest items in your wardrobe within minutes - all while still maintaining even coverage.

This Rowenta model also allows users to customize the steam output based on what type of fabric they're ironing, be it cotton, linen, silk - you name it.

When it comes to the design, it is one of the heaviest irons on this list (clocking the scales at 3.4 pounds), though this is largely due to the big water tank and meaty design, which also works to remove impurities and minerals from the water and prolong the iron's life.

To also help prolong the life of your clothes, it comes with some nifty safety features - automatically turning off after 30 seconds of non-activity when face down or on its side. To save energy, it will also do so after eight minutes when standing up.

Black + Decker IR40V

For the occasional ironer, Black and Decker's budget IR40V is a solid pickup.

Like most irons, you'll be able to regulate the output of the steam by setting the temperature, while the anti-drip design should aid even coverage.

It's certainly not the most powerful unit you'll find - with just 1200 watts of power available - but it's more than enough for those who just want to keep the odd item in their wardrobe looking its best.

As far as the design goes, it's one of the lightest of the bunch, weighing just 1.8 pounds, and it'll automatically turn itself off after inactivity when standing, lying on its side or face down.

PurSteam Professional Grade Steam Iron

Traversing the line between budget and high-end steam irons is PurSteam's offering.

Though it's not the most recognized brand, the 2.2-pound iron more than justifies the price tag with plenty of high-end features.

Users are able to select steam output based on the temperature, with the axial steam holes allowing for even coverage, while the 1700 watts of power allows for quick and easy jobs when smoothing out cotton, wool, silk, polyester and everything in between.

Like much of the rest of the field, it will also automatically shut off after inactivity to avoid inefficiency, burnt garments and, subsequently, sad owners.

Sunbeam Steammaster

Sunbeam's Steammaster is another great consideration for infrequent ironers, offering a 1400 watt unit that comes packed with features.

Weighing 3 pounds, the anti-drip iron is able to handle different temperature settings and deliver steam evenly, whether on flat surfaces or to clothes hung up.

To keep things safe, it's also designed to turn itself off after 15 minutes of inactivity, and 30 seconds of no movement when faced down or on its side.

Morphy Richards 303250

Leave the cord behind with Morphy Richards' excellent steam iron, letting you quickly navigate your through the ironing without being burdened by the cord.

The design of the 303250 allows for around 25 seconds of cord-free ironing before needing to be placed back on the charging dock to re-heat. The green light will then indicate when the iron is ready for action again, at which point you can rinse and repeat until the job is complete.

The unique design means the steam iron is able to whizz around any fabric, which is also aided by the 2400 watt power and easy-to-manage 1.7kg weight.

Russell Hobbs Powersteam Ultra

One of the most powerful steam irons on the market, the Powersteam Ultra mainlines a whopping 3100 watts of power straight to your ironing pile.

Heat-up time is 15% faster than older Russell Hobbs models, with the 350ml water tank helping heavy users make light work of big jobs.

It's potentially overkill for occassional ironers, but it's an ideal consideration for households with lots to get through. And, as far as safety is concerned, the iron is able to turn itself off after registering inactivity to help avoid accidents.

Tower CeraGlide 2-in-1

In the world of steam irons, you're usually required to work around the cord or operate with a dock beside you to re-heat, but Tower's CeraGlide gives you the choice for either function.

For quicker jobs that don't require constant docking and undocking or longer ironing missions that require the consistent power from the mains, this is a perfect option for those who want some versatility from their steam iron.

It also doesn't skimp on the power - operating at 2400 watts - and you're able to heat up within 30 seconds and tackle hard-to-smooth creases.

Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam

Maybe it's a wedding, maybe it's a job interview - the Supreme Steam is made for the occasion where you just need to quickly iron a couple of bits.

It doesn't offer the same versatility as other picks on this list, but it does bring an easy-to-use design and a respectable level of power.

The 2400 watt output should ensure relatively speedy ironing, while the 300ml water tank is more than enough to take care of most piles.

Don't overthink this one if you just need something simple for the job.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.