Best wine fridge 2020: Send a chill down your wine with these top coolers

(Pocket-lint) - Whether you want a better place to store your wine or you're just looking to make sure it's served at a cooler temperature, the only solution is a dedicated wine fridge for your home.

Since most of us don't have an elaborate cellar to keep our bottles, investing in a wine cooler can help replicate the same feel and keep things crisp. However, with plenty of sizes to choose from, you'll have to carefully consider how much you actually want to choose from and which features are important to you.

The good news is that most now come with fancy LEDs and wide-ranging temperature control, with some also featuring with a lock and key system to ensure there are no sneaky sips.

To take some of the hard work out of exploring the world of wine fridges, we've compiled some of the top options to consider - whether you're on a budget or splashing out.

Antarctic Star 24 bottle wine cooler

squirrel_widget_351956

For the connoisseur who can never have enough storage, Antarctic Star's 24 bottle wine cooler is just the ticket.

The 17.7 x 16.9 x 29.1 inch unit allows you to store at optimal temperatures for long-term ageing, letting you mix up the temperature between the ranges of 40°F - 61°F, while also keeping a tight seal through the glass front.

With moveable shelves, a blue LED and adjustable legs, you have plenty of options to store and show off your wine - or indeed other beverages - as effectively as possible.

As with the rest of the options on this list, it's designed for freestanding use, rather than being built-in, though the no vibration promise from Antarctic Star should mean it can sit on the floor, countertop or table without any hassle.

Plus, for the price, you'll do well to find another cooler that can store this many bottles.

Nutrichef 12 bottle wine cooler

squirrel_widget_352059

Nutrichef may not offer the same storage capabilities as other wine chillers, but it is one of the more attractive fridges to have on show.

Large enough for 12 bottles - with dimensions sitting at 9.9 x 17.7 x 31.2 inches - the cooler allows for adjustable temperature control between 41°F - 64°F through the digital display, while the built-in fan and ventilation grill should keep things running quietly.

It even has a control panel lock feature that ensures the set temperatures can't be tinkered with, and the LED lights will keep every bottle well-lit.

Kuppet 19 bottles wine cooler

squirrel_widget_352143

If you're in the market for a stouter wine cooler that doesn't skimp on the storage, Kuppet's 19 bottle fridge is the pick.

It comes with all the typical mod-cons - temperature control from 41°F - 64°F, LED lights, ventilation grills and quiet-running fans - while the shelves can also be removed to allow for vertical standing and room for other beverages.

With dimensions of 18.5 x 17.1 x 20.3 inches, it's a great option for those who want to tuck it away on a kitchen counter, or for those who want multiple to line up below a bar.

Ivation 12 bottle wine cooler

squirrel_widget_352143

Rectangular, 12 bottle units are often the most popular for displaying wine, and Ivation's offering is one of the best available right now.

It gives you the typical 41°F - 64°F temperature control, removable racks for alternative storage, a touch display and the ability to lock the settings in place, all while remaining well lit and insulated thanks to the LED light and double-paned glass.

Dimensions rest at 9.92 x 17.72 x 31.18 inches, meaning it's great for long spaces but less so for fitting underneath countertops or, indeed, on top of them.

Subcold Super50 wine fridge

squirrel_widget_340277

With dimensions of 440 x 500 x 525mm, Subcold's fridge is mini yet mighty, giving you the ability to cram in wine and other beverages.

Now, you won't be getting a huge wine collection in this 50L square, but the removable shelves do mean that you have the option to stand a few up and layer them.

If you do, the bottles will be enjoying temperatures of between 0 - 10°C, which you can naturally adjust through the thermostat.

The built-in LED light at the top will shine a light on your beverages, and the lock and key will ensure that nobody manages to take anything from the collection, or, worse, upset the air-tight temperature.

Subcold Viva28 wine fridge

squirrel_widget_352206

If Subcold's mini-fridge for your wine doesn't tick all the boxes, the company's dedicated 28 bottle cooler is sure to.

Best suited to underneath countertops, with dimensions of 430 x 450 x 840mm, owners can adjust the temperature between 3 - 18°C and also remove the shelves to aid different storage solutions.

Like the smaller Subcold fridge, it also has the lock and key function to keep unwanted hands out the operation.

All in all, for the price, those in need of a true wine fridge will do well to find a better pick.

Cookology 20 bottle wine fridge

squirrel_widget_352227

If you have a tight space to fill in your kitchen, office or bar, Cookology's 295 x 825 x 570mm cooler is enough to store around 20 wine bottles.

This obviously depends on the shapes and sizes of the bottles you're locking away, but the fact remains that this is one of the best-looking wine fridges on the market.

The five wooden slide-out shelves give it a unique taste when compared to the rest of the field (and prevents condensation build-up), while LEDs provide healthy light for your collection.

Temperature can be tweaked between 5°C - 20°C, while the control panel also allows you to activate the child lock.

The fridge's door is also reversible, meaning it can easily fit in around other appliances and units.

Kalamera 24 bottle wine fridge

squirrel_widget_352228

Built to freely stand within the home, Kalamera's cooler is made up of stainless steel, with the inside containing five chrome racks that can hold around 24 bottles.

Like the rest of the options on this list, it promises quiet chilling, while also featuring touch control for temperature adjustment between 5°C - 18°C.

Especially when you consider the size, which comes in at 44 x 43 x 74 cm, this is a remarkably good price for a fridge that can display and chill a considerable wine collection with style.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.