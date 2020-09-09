(Pocket-lint) - Toasting may seem as simple as cramming your bread into a slot and playing the waiting game, but hunting down a reliable unit that can handle four slices simultaneously can actually be a bit of a chore.

Each toaster has its own neat quirks, though countless kitchens are home to rusty machines that are difficult to master and, sometimes, even struggle to fit the bread in.

If this sounds like your current setup, and you're looking to leave low-level toasting behind, we're here to help. Below, we've compiled some of the best four slice toasters you can buy right now, offering you wild levels of freedom on your quest to enjoy semi-burnt bread the easiest way.

Smeg 4 Slot Toaster

It may not be the cheapest toaster you can buy, but nobody can argue with the retro stylings of Smeg's four-slot toaster, which is available in seven different colours.

Sure, you'll pay the premium for the iconic logo on the side, but the performance and features of this toaster means it comfortably matches up to the best available to buy.

Six levels of browning are ready to choose between, as well as the ability to reheat, defrost and remove crumbs with the built-in stainless steel tray.

For those partial to a bagel, it's even got its own dedicated mode for the bread - so, yeah, welcome to the rest of your life.

Ikich 4 Slice Toaster

Since most two slot toasters won't do for family breakfasts or those with big appetites, the Ikich 4 Slice Toaster is ideal for those who want both big efficiency and space for, well, big slices of bread.

Even neater, though, is the pop-up stainless steel warming rack, meaning you can reheat your pastries, rolls or croissants with ease.

When it comes to control, there are six shades of browning to choose between, as well as defrost, reheat and cancel functions. And once the job is complete, the removable crumb tray keeps the slots from becoming clogged.

Speaking of, the high lift feature also means smaller pieces of bread - or things like bagels and muffins - won't be lost in action.

Sunbeam Wide Slot 4-Slice Toaster

It may not be the household name that Smeg is, but you'll get much of the same toasting experience with Sunbeam's 4-Slice Toaster.

Two sets of controls mean you can simultaneously set two rounds of toast to one of the seven shading options, with extra-wide slots allowing all kinds of bread to easily fit in.

There's also a bagel function, a toast lift to help collect smaller pieces and a cancel button to stop jobs halfway through.

There may not be a defrost option, but this is still the top option for those on a budget.

Redmond 4 Slice Toaster

If you're the impatient type, the wait for the toast to re-emerge can be an agonising one - but the pain can be alleviated with the Redmond 4 Slice Toaster.

With an LED countdown for each side of the unit, you're no longer in the dark about how long each browning option actually takes. With this Redmond unit, there's six to pick between, as well as bagel, defrosting and cancel buttons.

To keep cleanup as easy as possible, there's also slide-out crumb trays and cord storage.

Black + Decker 4-Slice Toaster

You may know Black + Decker more for its power tools than its toasters, but don't let that put you off this very capable four-slot machine.

The silver toaster comes with the standard six toasting shades, with extra-wide slots allowing for thicker bread and bagels and the toast lift letting you retrieve small pieces safely.

There's also cancel and defrosting functions, with cord storage underneath the unit helping keep kitchen surfaces tidy.

De'Longhi Scultura

De'Longhi's Scultura toaster may share some similarities with a Doctor Who Dalek, but, in our view, it's still more than attractive enough to complete any kitchen counter.

You get all the typical toaster mod-cons, such as control for each two-slot side, crumb trays and six modes for toasting, with defrosting, reheating, and cancelling options all available, too.

It's certainly a step up in price from the cheapest toasters you can buy, but the build quality from De'Longhi should mean this machine handles your toast for years to come.

Russell Hobbs Adventure Four Slice

Sometimes, you don't want anything too fancy or expensive - just a toaster that doesn't resemble a resident kitchen gargoyle.

If that's you, meet the Russell Hobbs Adventure Four Slice. While it remains unclear to us where the adventure lies with this toaster, it is able to comfortably handle bread of all shapes and sizes in the extra-wide slots.

The brushed silver finish is smart, and the sliding crumb trays should allow you to keep your floors and surfaces tidy. For a reasonable price from a well-known brand, it's tough to go wrong with this one.

Breville 4-Slice Toaster

Breville's two-slot toaster mixes things up slightly from the rest of the four-slice pack, but it crucially allows you to fit wider bread in while still offering the option for multiple 'normal' slices.

Like the rest of the toasters in this guide, you get control over the level of browning, while the lift feature lets you retrieve burning toast without also burning your fingers.

The design is a little more modern than the retro toasters you'll see available, too, with the defrost, reheat and mid-cycle cancel functions all hidden on the side.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.