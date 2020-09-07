(Pocket-lint) - If you've got a home office, a games room, a den, or anywhere in your home that's just a little too far away from your main refrigerator, you've probably thought about picking up a mini fridge for it.

These dinky little fridges can keep food and drink brilliantly chilled, perfect for a gruelling day at work, or for cutting loose on the weekend with some friends. However, there are loads of sizes available from a range of manufacturers. That's why we've cut out the hassle for you and brought together some of the very best right here.

Subcold Super50 LED

You might not agree, but for our money this Subcold fridge does a superb job of looking like exactly what we envision when someone describes a mini fridge.

It's a great size, letting you store plenty without being too massive, and that see-through glass door elevates it way above the competition by letting you see what you're stocked with without needing to open it.

It's not the cheapest option, by a good way, but it's a great pick if you're looking for quality.

Russell Hobbs RHTTLF1B

if you like the middle size that the Subcold fridge in the top spot offers, this Russell Hobbs model is a great way to get similar features for a far lower price.

You lose out on some niceties, not least the glass door, but the price-point makes this fridge arguably the best value on the list, which is why it's ranked so highly.

Subcold Classic4

Of course, some people will be looking for a way smaller fridge than even those two options, and Subcold's also got a really good unit for that need.

The Classic4 is minute, with capacity to hold four cans of your favourite soft drink and just about nothing else. That'll mean it's perfect for some people's needs, and too small for others', but if you want a truly tiny fridge this is a great choice.

NETTA Mini Fridge

If you like the look of this incredibly small sort of fridge, but four cans isn't quite enough, this fridge from NETTA is ever so slightly larger.

It can hold six cans instead of four, at a very similar price to Subcold's fridge, although with what we think is a slightly less attractive design. Still, it very much does what it says on the tin.

SensioHome 10L Mini Fridge

Our final choice is a bit of a Goldilocks option - it's between the two size ranges we've featured so far, with a 10 litre capacity allowing for a few cans of drink and various snacks to fit in.

It's not quite as well-made as the others listed, but represents pretty solid value relative to its capacity, and could slot nicely under a desk or table.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Editing by Dan Grabham.