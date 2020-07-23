Standing desks are here to stay. Initially dismissed by some as a fad when they first gained popularity a few years ago, most people who've actually tried them are converts - being able to change your posture and spend some time working on your feet can be a real boon if you've got back pain or just fancy a change.

For our money, the very best standing desks are variable, in that they let you change their height not just to adjust for different sizes of user, but also to revert to traditional, sitting desks when you're in need of one.

Regardless, we've gathered together some of the very best standing desks on the market for you, right here.

Uplift V2

squirrel_widget_238813

Uplift has grown itself a real reputation as one of the true specialists of the standing desk world, having read the room a few years back and made desks for the masses (although they're not exactly priced with mass-market appeal in mind). Nonetheless, its desks are superbly made and easy to use.

It has loads of different customisation option as you purchase to make sure that you get the combination of finishes that best suits you, and has attracted rave reviews from all corners, cementing its place at the top of the standing desk food chain.

IKEA Idåsen

IKEA has to be part of the conversation whenever you're talking about furniture, and many of its office options are far from the usual low-priced affairs it offers. Idåsen is a superb variable-height desk that we really like on the looks side of things, with a simple mechanism to raise and lower its height.

It looks classy and unassuming and is also priced very sensibly for the market, with cable management thrown in under the desktop to make things better. This is a great standing desk, simply put.

VariDesk Pro Plus 36

squirrel_widget_203160

If you've already got a desk that you like, or don't really want to buy a full, mechanised standing desk, there are thankfully some great solutions out there to let you adapt an existing surface to your work. Vari makes some of the very best, and its best-selling model, the Pro Plus 36, is a great choice. It's a work unit that can rise to standing height, with different platforms for your monitor, keyboard and mouse or other work matter.

That adaptability makes it a really versatile bit of kit for any home office, although we can't deny that it does have a rather corporate air to it. Still, though, if you're serious about your home working this will be a great riser.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo

squirrel_widget_254542

Fully's Jarvis line of tables has a superb reputation, and a few different finishes to choose from, which change the price, but we think the best combination of looks, value and eco-friendliness is offered by its bamboo-topped version.

It's a dead-simple standing desk that adjusts at the touch of a paddle, and has nice clean design which doesn't scream out that it's adjustable at a hundred paces, which can be nice if it's intended to be part of your home.

Lander Lite

Our final pick goes to iMovr, whose first Lander desk is a superb option at a premium price point, but offers up the Lander Lite to satiate those who don't want to spend quite as much. That, frankly, still lands it directly in the middle of the price range that standing desks occupy, but that's fine on our end.

It's a cleanly-designed desk, with controls that are some of the simplest on the market, while it's also extremely easy to set up out of the box, which is something that most variable-height desks struggle with.