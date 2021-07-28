Finding a great office chair has always been important, but the increased popularity of working from home has made it a decision that an increasing amount of people have been tasked with.

If our own experience is anything to go by, you may have only recently realised that your home doesn't contain a single chair that's comfortable to work in for long stretches behind a desk.

To help you out, we've tested some of the very top chairs on the market. And in doing so, there are two factors that are extremely relevant when deciding upon your own chair.

It's worth keeping in mind, as with many things in life, that owning a good office chair almost always means splashing out as opposed to scrimping.

With this in mind, let's explore the top chairs for your home office.

Best home office chairs

Humanscale Humanscale Diffrient World 1. Best overall The ultimate chair for home offices A life-changing chair - it comes with an eye-watering price tag, but quality doesn't often come cheap. See at Amazon

Trust us when we say that getting this Humanscale chair was life-changing - the Pocket-lint team all work from home, so getting a good chair makes all the difference, and oh boy is this a good chair. With a whole bunch of ways that you can adjust it and back support that actually adapts to your posture, it's honestly shocking how comfortable it is.

Also, importantly, it looks pretty nice, too. If your home office is its own room, bully for you, but if your office chair is going to have to exist around and amongst a living room or other shared space, it's important that it isn't necessarily huge and overly corporate. We think that Humanscale has nailed that side of things, too. Of course, it comes with a hefty and inescapable price tag, but quality doesn't come cheap.

Herman Miller Herman Miller Aeron 2. Runner Up Expert comfort and quality isn't cheap If there's one thing that in turn comes with prestige, it's a high price. See at Amazon

You knew we weren't going to get through a list of the best chairs without name-checking Herman Miller, which is very much the big name in the market.

Of course, that brings with it a certain cachet, and if there's one thing that in turn comes with prestige, it's a high price. Herman Miller chairs are super, duper pricey, in short.

If you've got the cash, though, they're also about as comfortable, supportive and adjustable as a chair can be. Our particular pick is the Aeron, for its mesh back that'll have safe from dread back-sweat, its comfy armrests and modern aesthetic. It might not quite have the value to take our top spot, but if you're looking for a chair you can trust to keep your back happy, this is a safe bet.

Steelcase Steelcase Gesture 3. A Top Pick Customize your chair to perfection Extraordinarily comfortable and offers an incredible amount of customization options. See at Amazon

Steelcase is another in the pantheon of top chair brands - it's got a superb reputation for high-quality products, but something else that it boasts over all of our other picks is sheer customisation options. The Gesture is a great chair, but it's also amazing how many colour combinations you can order it in so that you can guarantee it'll fit into your decor perfectly no matter what that looks like.

Of course, you'll also get superb lumbar support and great swivel movability, in an overall package that looks really clean and is, fundamentally, extraordinarily comfortable, which is what matters most.

Sihoo Sihoo Office Chair 4. Strong Contender An excellent mid-range chair The perfect mid-level office chair for those who want to upgrade their support. See at Amazon

Sihoo's office chair is a nice consideration for home office types who want to elevate themselves above entry-level options but don't want to spend the equivalent of their monthly mortgage repayment.

It's highly supportive and adjustable, coming with both headrest and armrests, with the mesh backing also keeping things breathable even during long sitting sessions.

If you're thinking of making the upgrade and need something with ample customization options, we would highly recommend this pick.

Flexispot BackSupport Office Chair Flexispot BS8 5. Also Great Comfortable and supportive This superb chair is fully adjustable and very comfortable, too. The headrest is a welcome addition. See at Amazon

Highly comfortable, Flexispot's BackSupport Office Chair is a super option if you want a long-lasting chair with full support - you can swing the back inward should you need it or make the back support tighter while the armrests are also adjustable, too.

It's ideal if you're going to be sat at a desk for a long period of time. The comfort it gives is designed to remove any stress on your body.

The material used is also fully breathable, while it will stay nicely strong - the foam is designed not to deform after being sat on for long periods.

Yaheetech Yaheetech Office Chair 6. Worth Considering Budget but surprisingly great This budget choice is still a strong option and is adjustable, too. See at Amazon

This cheap chair has many thinking that it's too good to be true, but we know first-hand that it's a great buy.

It may lack the quality materials of more expensive options, but it won't let you down.

The height of the 50cm square seat can be adjusted from 35cm to 45cm and as you'd expect it fully rotates.

It's available in different colours, too - there's a more subtle grey as well as the pictured black in addition to blue, red and purple.

Neo Neo Chair 7. A Good Choice Posture-boosting and affordable Those who need a posture-boosting, comfortable chair needn't look any further. See at Amazon

If you want something that can still do a better job than your standard dining room chair, but you're not interested in breaking the bank, Neo's budget-friendly chair is definitely one to consider.

It's not winning any design awards (that we know of, anyway), instead choosing to keep things very simple in that executive style.

The curved back and armrests mean you're able to easily maintain good posture, too, completing an all-around solid sitting experience.