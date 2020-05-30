Best dehumidifier 2020: Keep damp at bay at home

There's nothing like being confined to your home for an extended period of time to underline the fact that living with damp or humidity can get old pretty quick. Whether it's one corner of a room or the whole of your home, damp is one of those things that gives surveyors, homeowners and tenants alike nightmares.

It can be terrible for the structural integrity of your home, as well as ruining decorations and belongings if you're not careful, plus its health effects can be serious, too, over time. So, it's a good thing that dehumidifiers are so widely available.

These machines effectively suck moisture out of the air over time, keeping the air dry and helping to combat the spread of damp and its effects. That said, they won't solve the problem, just treat its symptoms, so don't treat them as a permanent solution! Still, we've gathered some of the very best options available right here, for you to pick from.

Meaco has a range of great dehumidifiers to pick from, all of which offer good performance and really solid value, but our top pick goes to this 12 litre option, which is both powerful and efficient, making it a great model all round.

It's also got a nice, clean design that won't make it an eye-sore in your home, and will power through 12 litres a day of water in the air, if it can find it. It's also, importantly, the quietest model in Meaco's whole line, which you'll be thankful for when it's up and running.

We like the futuristic design of this model from Electriq, which also brings solid performance to the table to match its looks. Like the Meaco above, it's impressively quiet in use, meaning that it could well work for many people even if they're sleeping in the same room.

There are also timer functions and a filtering system to trap airborne particles, giving it a few extra tricks up its sleeve, too.

If you're looking for a smaller unit, this one from EcoAir has a seven-litre tank to shrink down the overall form-factor. Its main selling point is its extremely quiet running noise, too, which makes it perfect for those with sensitive ears.

That said, you'll be paying roughly the same amount as the models above for a less powerful machine with a smaller capacity, which is something to bear in mind if you opt for it.

On the other end of the scale, if you want a huge capacity, this model from Inventor can take 20 litres of moisture each day, although its tank is only 3 litres worth, so that will mean you emptying it regularly.

It's also not the prettiest to look at, in our opinion, showcasing itself as a necessity rather than a luxury household item. Still, for the price you do get impressive power and performance.

Finally, we come to the smallest model on our list, from Nobebird, which has a nice little single litre tank, but is genuinely portable and easily moved around. That makes it a great choice for a bedroom or small room, or for a student whose digs maybe aren't quite up to scratch.

It won't power through more than 500ml of water each day, but that's a pretty decent dent in some damp, and certainly better than nothing. Plus, of course, it's the most affordable entry in our list by a good margin, to make up for its size and power.