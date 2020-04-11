Best steam mops 2020: Deep cleaning with ease

Cleaning is something we all have to do - or, at least, we're hoping that's the case. The more you do, too, the more you'll realise that a simple vacuum might not be enough for your home.

The best pressure washer: Power cleaning for your outside areas

If you're trying to keep tiling or hard floors clean, you might have heard by now of how revolutionary a steam mop could be for your cleaning routine. Instead of pushing dirt and grime around, it can obliterate the stuff to make messy mopping a thing of the past. We've gathered some of the best models on the market for you to peruse, right here.

squirrel_widget_232301

Shark makes some seriously impressive vacuums, so it's no surprise to see it doing well on the steam mop front, too. This is a really easy cleaner to use, and has some great little features to help you out as you clean. That includes a steam blasting mode that can target any particularly grimy spots you happen upon.

It's easy to top up with more water when you need to, while the mop can be easily detached for cleaning and replacements down the line. When most people think of a steam mop, trust us that this unit is basically what they're imagining.

squirrel_widget_232314

If your home has a whole variety of floor types, carpets, upholstery and more that you want to be able to deep clean without buying whole swathes of devices, this model from Vytronix could be a great idea. It comes with a range of accessories that make it able to clean loads of different types of surfaces and areas.

It even lets you detach a handheld steam cleaner from its main body if you like, and folds away for easier storage. One of the best bits, of course, is that extremely low price, too.

squirrel_widget_232327

Of course, there will be some people who just aren't won over by the idea of having more than one cleaner in their home, when they could just get a single unit. This Bissell cleaner might be the answer for them - it's a 3-in-1 that incorporates vacuuming and washing.

It's got a great reputation for revolutionising how people used to vacuuming clean their hard floors, and the fact that you don't have to swap between devices to do both is its main bonus. That said, it's not strictly a steam mop, so we'll understand if you skip over it!

squirrel_widget_232340

Reliable has come up with one of the more peculiar bits of branding we've come across with the name "Steamboy", but luckily the mop itself is impressive enough to make up for that oddity. It's a great cleaner that's ready to use super quickly and will power through grime.

It can swap between scrubbing and steaming modes at the click of a button with your foot, and a removable water tank makes for quicker refills if you need to top up. Plus, it keeps things nice and simple making it really easy to use effectively.

squirrel_widget_232341

Our last pick for this list sees us returning to Bissell's range of cleaners, this time for a pure steam mop. The PowerFresh Deluxe is a great model that isn't as cheap as some that we've looked at but has the performance to make up for it.

You'll get quick and deep cleaning with some great extra features including a scent that can be dispensed as you clean for added freshness, and different steam settings to suit your cleaning needs. It's a really solid final option.