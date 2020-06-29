You can hoover all day and all night, but some stains just aren't going to come out unless you get some specialist equipment. If you've ever spilled something clingy on carpet, you know that pain.

The good news is that carpet cleaners are their own little (or quite big) cleaning niche, and there are plenty of cleaners out there to help you get grime and stains out of your shagpiles and rugs.

We've narrowed them right down to the very best contenders for you to pick between, at a few price points.

Vax Platinum Power Max

squirrel_widget_271897

Vax's cleaners are legendary and this latest range-topping carpet cleaner is no exception.

We found that just one pass was enough for light-to-medium soiling, with only stubborn stains needing more work and pre-treatment (via an included wand).

It's also not too noisy when in operation and the tanks are the biggest we've seen, with 3 litres of dirty water capacity. Expect to change the water maybe a couple of times for a small to medium-sized room.

There's a quick clean mode for light soiling which means your carpets can be dry in around an hour - useful for the time-poor, or those with rampaging kids or pets. You will need decent ventilation to get it to dry that quickly, though.

There's also a SpinScrub tool for stubborn areas, plus an upholstery tool, too - it's a great one-stop solution for your household. And if you want to do hard floors, you can with another attachment.

The Platinum Power Max is a complete one-stop cleaner for all your carpet and upholstery needs. You won't regret the outlay.

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Carpet Cleaner

squirrel_widget_231925

Another great stand-up carpet cleaner is this Bissell model, which has different modes depending on how long you've set aside for your cleaning, with an express mode that's great for quicker jobs. Attachments are also perfect for cleaning different items around your home, including upholstery and furniture.

It's easy to push around and get under items of furniture thanks to the low profile of its foot, while a 2-in-1 tank system makes it really easy to clean out the cleaner when you're finished. It's a super alternative to the Vax model in the top spot.

Rug Doctor Portable Spot Cleaner

squirrel_widget_231926

If you want something that will take up a little less space when you're not using it, or indeed something that's a bit easier to travel with or move around your home, Rug Doctor's portable cleaner is a great choice instead. It's nice and small, and easily wheeled or carried about.

Of course, it also has really solid performance to go with its convenience, which makes it a pretty compelling package. If you want to spend a little less, this is a great shout that doesn't compromise much at all when it comes to the actual clean it'll give you.

Numatic George GVE370 Carpet Cleaner

squirrel_widget_231927

Henry vacuums are utterly iconic (in the UK at least) for their smiley faces, but you might not know that the George model is a great alternative if you want a 2-in-1 vacuum and carpet cleaner.

It isn't quite as stellar in terms of cleaning as the other models on this list, but you're partly buying this for the convenience of not having a separate device for different cleans, and that turns the George into a really great pick. If you want a new vacuum and have plenty of carpets too, it's a really sensible option.