When it comes time for some DIY, you'll quickly get tired of screwing things in manually, which often involves chafing your hands and failing to actually get a screw secure in whatever you're fixing or building.

Step in the electric screwdriver - arguably the most easily used and low-powered of the power tool family. It's a nifty bit of kit that will save you a little time, and a lot of effort. We'd hate to live without one, but luckily there are a plethora of great options to choose from.

We've rounded up some of the best available for you to browse, right here.

Our Top Pick: Best Electric Screwdriver

Pocket-lint Bosch IXO 6 1. Best Buy This little pocket rocket from Bosch never lets us down, plus it looks nice and comes at an affordable price. What more could you need? Pros Convenient USB charging

Attractive and compact design

Wide range of attachments Cons Not as strong as a drill

We've used Bosch's sixth-generation IXO extensively and have found it to be a reliable and convenient companion for a variety of household tasks. It's one of the nicest looking electric screwdrivers around, too, if you care about such things.

There's a built-in light which makes things easier when working in tight spaces and an array of the most common bits included in the box. Recharging is handled by micro USB, which keeps things simple, although USB-C would have made things feel a little more modern.

It can be used with a variety of optional attachments which can add drilling and torque setting functionality or even allow it to be used as a corkscrew or spice mill - it doesn't get much more versatile than that.

Bosch Bosch PSR Select 2. Runner Up Bosch strikes again with this quality, easy to use tool - it's a great pick for most users. Pros Integrated rotating bit cylinder

Up to 90 screws on one charge

USB charging Cons Won't fit into the really tight spaces

Bosch's system of power tools is unbeatable in terms of range and its screwdriver is another great option, reasonably priced and with a bunch of smart design decisions including that screw head storage wheen right on the driver itself.

It's gun-shaped for easy handling, and a handy carrying case makes storage easy. It's got great torque and should get you through up to 90 screws on a charge, making it a great fix for any DIY jobs you're planning. If you know and trust Bosch's other products, this is a great addition to the roster.

DeWalt DeWalt 8V MAX Gyroscopic Screwdriver 3. A Top Pick If you want a bit more adaptability, DeWalt's model is a great step up. Pros Optional grip modes

Bright integrated LED

Torque settings Cons No traditional finger trigger

Letting you hold it in either a straight grip or pistol orientation, this is a great screwdriver from the distinctive design minds at DeWalt, with some smart touches that make it great to use. These include an LED to illuminate your target, a battery life indicator to make sure you're not caught out, and variable speed control.

That said, it's also a pretty pricey model, so you might find that if you're only planning the odd job it's not a completely necessary expense.

Black+Decker Black+Decker Cordless Screwdriver 4. Strong Contender If, instead, simplicity is what you're looking for, this little driver will give you a small boost. Pros Great battery life

Compact size

Well priced Cons No torque controls

On the very simple and very cheap end of the spectrum is this little electric screwdriver from Black + Decker, which pares back some of the bells and whistles of other models to just give you an assist when you're screwing things in.

It's nicely priced and a great option for most people who don't do much DIY, plus you still get some useful features like the extension shaft you can see on it above, and an LED to help guide you. For the price, it's hard to beat this.

Worx Worx WX255L SD 5. Also Great Worx's addition of a screw holder makes this a superb driver for more complex or fiddly jobs. Pros Integrated screw holder

Slide action bit changing

Great for hard to reach spaces Cons Fairly hefty charger

Of course, you might want a more complicated device, and this Worx screwdriver is impressive for how much it adds without going crazy on the price. One such addition is a screw holder attachment that can help if you find yourself slipping off your screw as you work - it'll hold it in place for you.

That makes it super easy to use one-handed, while it's also got more bits stored in the barrel and a battery that should last you through all but the most complicated and long-term of jobs. Plus, while it's stored it should stay charged for up to 18 months, meaning you can forget about it and still rely on it having power.