Best electric screwdriver 2020: Everyone should have one

If you're trying your hand at some DIY while you're at home, chances are you're already tired of screwing things in manually, which often involves chafing your hands and failing to actually get a screw secure in whatever you're building or fixing.

Step in the electric screwdriver - arguably the most easily used and low-powered of the power tool family, it's a nifty bit of kit that will save you a little time and a lot of effort, if you're anything like us. We can't live without one now, but if you're looking to pick one up there are a plethora to choose between.

That's why we've rounded up the best available for you to browse, right here.

This little number from Hitachi promises to basically be the only screwdriver you'll ever need. It's got a proper set of batteries to make sure you won't run out of juice mid-job, and an adjustable handle that makes it great for slightly harder-to reach fixes.

Changing screw heads is really quick and easy, plus it's really powerful and reliable. All in all, it's stormed our list - although it's also slightly harder to find than some other models, so snap it up if you see one.

Bosch's system of power tools is unbeatable in terms of range and its screwdriver is another great option, reasonably priced and with a bunch of smart design decisions including that screw head storage wheen right on the driver itself.

It's gun-shaped for easy handling, and a handy carrying case makes storage easy. It's got great torque and should get you through up to 90 screws on charge, making it a great fix for any DIY jobs you're planning. If you know and trust Bosch's other products, this is a great addition to the roster.

Letting you hold it in either a straight grip or pistol orientation, this is a great screwdriver from the distinctive design minds at DeWalt, with some smart touches that make it great to use. These include an LED to illuminate your target, a battery life indicator to make sure you're not caught out, and variable speed control.

That said, it's also a pretty pricey model, so you might find that if you're only planning the odd job it's not a completely necessary expense.

On the very simple and very cheap end of the spectrum is this little electric screwdriver from Black + Decker, which pares back some of the bells and whistles of other models to just give you an assist when you're screwing things in.

It's nicely priced and a great option for most people who don't do much DIY, plus you still get some useful features like the extension shaft you can see on it above, and an LED to help guide you. For the price, it's hard to beat this.

Of course, you might want a more complicated device, and this Worx screwdriver is impressive for how much it adds without going crazy on the price. One such addition is a screw holder attachment that can help if you find yourself slipping off your screw as you work - it'll hold it in place for you.

That makes it super easy to use one-handed, while it's also got more bits stored in the barrel and a battery that should last you through all but the most complicated and long-term of jobs. Plus, while it's stored it should stay charged for up to 18 months, meaning you can forget about it and still rely on it having power.