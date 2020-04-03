Best BBQ 2020: Barbecue in the Spring sunshine with gas or charcoal

There's nothing quite like a sunny day spent outside with a barbecue, cooking up some delicious food in a way that's nearly impossible to replicate inside your home. It's one of the most enjoyable ways to cook, and can also impart some unique flavour compared to simply oven-cooking or frying your food.

It's also got a really nice social side to it, letting you be amongst friends or family as you cook. In fact, we love it so much that we've compiled a list of some of the very best models currently available, so that you can pick out a new barbecue with ease.

All you need to do is get the amount of food right (OK, OK it's one of life's great mysteries why nobody ate as many sausages as you thought they would).

Here are some top gas and charcoal options.

We're not totally wedded to it, but for our money we think a round barbecue is the most classic style, which is part of why Napoleon's model has topped our list. The main factor, of course, is that it's also a superb barbecue, big enough to cook plenty of food in one go but also easy to move around using its wheels.

It's a classic charcoal BBQ, with a nice sizeable grill to be used, and even comes with a temperature probe that will make sure you know how hot the grill is at all times. It's got a superb reputation for a reason and would make a superb addition to any garden, albeit at a relatively steep price.

In fact, for the amount you'd pay for a Napoleon barbecue, you might be imagining you'd get something more like this Char-Broil model, which has more of a modern look, and the benefit of being gas or coal-heated depending on how you're feeling or what you prefer.

That flexibility is one of its major strong suits but is far from the only one. With three burners and a dedicated warming rack, you'll be able to juggle multiple cooking areas at once, meaning you could prepare a whole meal on the barbecue easily, while its cleverly-designed charcoal tray minimises the risk of flare-ups and charring if you're using that fuel. This is a pretty deluxe BBQ, all in all.

Weber might just be the most famous name in barbecuing, and this unit has its most recognisable design. Much like the Napoleon, we picked above, it's classic and really easy to use. An integrated thermometer will keep you in control, while different areas in the grill can help you to cook your food in different styles.

The build quality is also superb throughout, demonstrating the reasons why Weber's charcoal BBQs are so well-known and popular. If you like Weber's brand authority or have used one before, the Master-Touch is a great choice.

This Outback BBQ is a little bit like a lower-budget version of the Char-Broil one up above and does an impressive job of emulating it at a much, much lower price point. It's a gas cooker that has few bells or whistles, but its two burners can cook up a feast nicely, and a warming rack is welcome, too.

It's flimsier and less solid than a more expensive competitor would be, but that's the bargain you make when lowering your budget, and in that context, the Outback Omega is a really decent pick.

Of course, for many people even breaking the £100 mark is a little daunting, which is where the Bodum Frykat comes in. If you've ever, in your whole life, used more than a few disposable tray barbecues, you could have put that money towards one of these and felt really smug instead. It's a small, portable picnic barbecue that's perfect for small parties and gatherings in parks or gardens.

It's not fancy, but it isn't meant to be, and it's miles better than the shop-bought trays we mentioned above, cooking with more control and more evenly. Its silicone handle is perfect for carrying, and the BBQ as a whole could be a superb pick for anyone looking for a low-commitment bit of barbecuing.