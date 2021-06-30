Waking up is never easy, but you can make it less painful with a smart alarm clock. Read about the top options from our testing.

No matter how many hours of sleep you manage each night, hearing your alarm tone and trying to wake up in the morning never really gets any easier.

Tech can't yet promise to help you feel fresher in the morning, but devices like smart alarm clocks are helping to ease the burden on your body, by supporting handy home automation and friendlier reveilles.

To help you choose the best smart alarm companion for your bedside table, we've tested and delivered our verdict on some of the very best options - whether that's from Amazon, Google or other companies offering a more traditional design.

There's something for every budget, so let's dive in and help make your wake-ups less problematic. If you still can't decide, we've also got a list of things to consider at the end of this article that should help you narrow things down.

Top pick: Best smart alarm clock

Pocket-lint Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) 1. Best Buy Complete bedside companion 9.0 / 10 Take your wearable off and let this excellent display monitor your sleep, control your home and more. Pros Sleep sensing features

Surprisingly capable speaker

Great smart home controls Cons No charging options for phones See at Best Buy

Google's second iteration of the Nest Hub represents a real change of emphasis, with the display now able to act as a dedicated sleep tracker.

Google's Sleep Sensing feature allows the smart display to monitor your rest, provide a full report and, naturally, wake you up when you require. After a while, you'll even get recommendations based on how restful your sleep is trending, with even more detail to be found in Google Fit.

With Google Assistant, a surprisingly good speaker on board and the lack of a camera, this is an excellent pick for your bedside table.

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) 2. Runner Up Small but mighty 9.0 / 10 Amazon's latest Echo Dot now comes in a new, spherical shape, but the handy LED clock is here to stay - and it makes it a very natural alarm clock. Pros Improved sound quality

Wide compatibility with third-party apps

Well priced Cons No proper display See at Amazon

Amazon has previously included a small LED display on its Echo Dot - and now the 5th Gen edition has received the same treatment.

You get all the same benefits of the Echo Dot and Alexa, just with the added bonus of a small display for checking the time, alarms, timers and more at-a-glance. Plus, it's the best-sounding Echo Dot so far. That makes it a natural pick for your bedside table.

So, as long as you're fine with Amazon having microphones by your bed, this is a no-brainer.

Lenovo Lenovo Smart Clock 2 3. A Top Pick Ideal for your smart home A great smart display for your bedside that manages to be stylish and functional. Pros Built for Google Assistant

Optional Qi charging pad

Available in three finishes Cons Limited touchscreen functionality for alarms See at Lenovo

Lenovo jumps near to the top of our list with a device that is custom-designed for your bedroom. It's a little smart display with Google Assistant built-in, but also packs a range of clever touches making it great for your bedside table.

Its auto-brightness system sees it actually get properly dark at night, unlike some screens, while having access to all your smart home commands and Google Assistant is almost luxurious.

The Smart Clock 2 is available in a range of finishes to match any decor and has much-improved audio compared to its predecessor.

Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) 4. Strong Contender Alexa hits the screen 8.0 / 10 Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 is ideal for Alexa users who want visual feedback on their bedside table. Pros Video call functionality

Ring doorbell compatible

Loads of features for the price Cons No YouTube support See at Amazon

Amazon also has a different Echo device that could work for your bedside, and this one has a bit more of a serious screen.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smallest smart display, and we think it works best as an alarm clock. Alexa is really good at providing routines and alarms, and the display can double up as a digital picture frame or whatever you'd like during the day.

A built-in camera also features, which is great news for those who crave video calling. If the thought of a camera on your bedside table is concerning, though, just know that a privacy shield is also there for ultimate assurance.

Hatch Hatch Restore 5. Also Great Mood lighting A stylish alarm clock that gently guides you awake with a programmable schedule. Pros Soothing soft nightlight

Sleep sound library

Sunrise alarm functionality Cons Fewer features than some of the other options See at Amazon

The Hatch Restore is a smart alarm clock that blends in a warm light that allows you to get a personalised sleep schedule dialled in.

The light gently wakes you up with a gradual increase of light that mimics the sunrise, which is a great way to regulate your circadian rhythm.

You can add in sounds of your choosing, too - maybe bird sounds will help you smoothly rise from the depths of slumber.

To get even more access to different moods, there's a connected app and subscription to go with it. Worth it if you're looking for some variety.

How to choose a smart alarm clock

As you can see from our top picks, smart alarm clocks come in all manner of shapes and sizes. There are so many different features, interfaces and ecosystems that it can be hard to know where to start, So, to help you decide, here are some things that we recommend considering before you hand over your hard-earned cash.

Display or clock?

One of the most apparent differences between models is that some opt for a traditional digital clock, while others offer a fully-featured touchscreen display.

There are obvious benefits to having a full display, it unlocks so many more features and capabilities for the device. On the other hand, it can make your smart alarm clock much pricier and it might not be something that you will ever use.

We doubt that most people watch YouTube videos or Netflix on their smart clock but being able to see the video feed from a smart doorbell is pretty handy and adding visuals to your weather report can be super useful too,

Ecosystem compatibility

If you're starting from scratch with smart home devices, then there's not too much to worry about here; but if you're already invested in an ecosystem then you'll want to be careful with which smart alarm clock you buy.

For example, if you have a Ring Video Doorbell, it will play nicely with the Amazon Echo Show, as Ring is owned by Amazon. However, it might give you some headaches if you were to try to get it working with a Google Nest Hub instead.

There are all kinds of workarounds when it comes to making smart home devices talk to each other, but buying within the same ecosystem saves a lot of time and hassle.

Aesthetics

Of course, it's no good having an all-singing, all-dancing smart alarm clock if it sticks out like a sore thumb. Luckily, there is a huge variety of styles that can match just about any decor.

Some models are available in a range of colours to make things even easier. Have a think about where your smart alarm clock is going to live and it should help you narrow down your options.