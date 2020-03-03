Waking up is one of those universal difficulties - no matter your walk of live or where you live, unless you're the idle rich you probably have to wake up most mornings, and's most likely a challenge at least some of the time.

Thankfully, tech has chipped in down the years to try to ease the burden on your body by making the morning reveille slightly less difficult. Smart alarm clocks are just one way that you can get a morning routine with a bit more complexity to it. We've rounded up some of the very best options available in this list.

However, if you want something a bit different, do also check out our list of the best wake-up lights available, for alarm systems that will gradually wake you up with light.

This is, quite simply, an awesome device to have in your home. As well as being an alarm clock, you can also put your Qi-compatible phone on top and it'll charge up overnight. As it's from Pure, the Siesta Charge is a DAB+ and FM radio with three alarms (all with daily or single-use options) various radio presets, a Bluetooth speaker and there's even a USB port on the back so you can charge other devices like your Apple Watch or some headphones. It's available in graphite and polar (white).

Lenovo cuts right to the top our list with a device that is custom-designed for your bedroom. It's a little smart display with Google Assistant onboard, but also packs a range of clever touches making it great for your bedside table. Its auto-brightness system sees it actually get properly dark at night, unlike some screens, while having access to all your smart home commands and Google Assistant is almost luxurious.

Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker made the brilliant addition of an LED display to tell you the time (or display timers and other information), and in one fell swoop became a great choice for a smart alarm clock. You get all the benefits of Amazon's great little speaker, including the superb Alexa voice assistant, plus at-a-glance time-keeping. So long as you're fine with Amazon having microphones by your bed, it's a no-brainer.

Amazon also has a different Echo device that could work for your bedside, though, although this one has a bit more a serious screen. The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smallest smart display, and we think it works nicely as an alarm clock. Alexa is really good at routines and alarms, and the display can double up as a digital picture frame or whatever you'd like during the day.

Perhaps, though, you want a more traditional alarm clock experience, with just a hint of clever technology drizzled over it. Anker's her to oblige with the Wakey, a great wireless speaker that l- like the Pure alarm clock above - also has a wireless charging point on top of it for your phone, and an LED display just like the Echo Dot with Clock's to let you see the time whenever you want. We think it's really quite a classy bit of kit.

Finally, Google's smaller Nest Hub is another smart display that works really well beside your bed. With Google Assistant and a surprisingly good speaker on board, you can lull yourself to sleep then set custom wakeups to suit your routine. The lack of camera is also an advantage versus the bigger Nest Hub Max for the bedroom.