Name a better-chosen advertising figurehead than Nespresso's George Clooney. We'll wait. We might not quite have the authority to name him one of the best spokespeople ever, but Clooney is a perfect stand-in for Nespresso's combination of ease and great results.

He's been selling people on the brand for years now, and it's worked wonders. Nespresso is pretty much inarguably the top name in pod coffee systems.

You just buy the ready-made pods in whatever flavour blends you like and can rely on them working in any of the multitude of machines that work with Nespresso's pods - or Nespresso compatible pods which are just as good in our experience for significantly less outlay.

But that's the thing - there is a range of options for you to pick from, delivering slightly different experiences and options. If you're looking to jump into the world of great instant coffee, which machine is best for you? We've gathered together the best choices.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus

squirrel_widget_187913

Our top pick isn't the smallest or quickest machine on this list, but it is one of the most complete - the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, from Magimix. It uses Nespresso's newer Vertuo capsules to give you a broader range of options that just your normal shot of coffee, and can do longer drinks, too.

It's a great system that produces piping hot, perfectly brewed coffee each and every time, which is exactly what you're looking for, although you'll need to provide your own milk. Plus, we like its looks, with that offset water canister looking fairly futuristic.

Krups Essenza Mini

squirrel_widget_187914

If you want a smaller footprint for your machine, though, the Essenza Mini from Krups might be the choice for you. It's a simple system and a small one, too, but it still nice and quick to use, heating up quickly.

For ease of use, and shrinking down your coffee making to a small size, the Essenza Mini might be what most people imagine when they visualise a Nespresso machine, and that's definitely a good thing.

Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus

squirrel_widget_187915

Here's the thing, though - while you might want to save on hassle by using Nespresso pods, perhaps you still want a fully-fledged machine that can do you a variety of cups with milk in the package. That's not unreasonable, although you'll have to fork out for it.

Sage's Creatista Plus is a powerhouse that has a range of coffee options for you to select and a built-in milk frother to finish them all off perfectly. It's expensive, by all means, but it's also a classy and well-made machine that would frankly pass for a real coffee machine to a passing glance.

Magimix Nespresso Pixie

squirrel_widget_187916

Going back to the other end of the scale, though, Magimix's Pixie is even smaller than the Krups machine earlier in this list. In fact, it's aptly named, and takes up next to no room on your counter while it prepares your shot.

Pair the Pixie with an Aeroccino milk frother, though, and you've got yourself a pretty comprehensive system that doesn't cost much but can make frothy, strong coffees without consuming your countertop space. It's an interesting contrast to the Sage machine for those who don't want such a pricey solution.

Wacaco Nanopresso

squirrel_widget_187917

If being small on your countertop is a plus, how about full portability? That's right - Wacaco's Nanopresso system lets you enjoy that fresh shot feeling wherever you are, as a portably coffee grinding system.

To get it working with Nespresso capsules you will have to buy an official adaptor, making it all in all a fairly pricey way to get your fix, but if you're big into camping or self-catering trips and want to guarantee good coffee wherever you go, you might just think that's well worth it.