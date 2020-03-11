Best cordless mowers 2020: Wireless lawn trimming

We're sad to say that we speak from experience on the perils of corded mowers. There's nothing like accidentally doubling back over your power cord and hearing it abruptly get sliced up to ruin a sunny day in the garden.

Luckily, you can sidestep that risk completely by picking up a cordless mower, going wireless in much the same way that we have in so many other walks of life.

That said, there are countless models on the market, and beyond being wireless they don't necessarily have much in common. We've taken a detailed look at what's out there to rank some of the top-rated options available to you right now.

Our top pick goes to Bosch, for its cordless monster of a mower - the Rotak line has a range of size options depending on how much grass you want to be able to store in one go. This model might not work if you have acres to mow, but for most small or mid-sized gardens it's perfect.

It rides nice and smoothly as you push it, and gets good power from its motor to ensure that it cuts properly regardless of the height you select. It's also nice and quiet, in relative terms, and has been cleverly designed to let you mow right up against fences and edges. It's a great pick for most users and a great upgrade on a wired model.

Cobra runs Bosch really close with this lightweight, easily-stored mower. It's super straightforward to use and is impressively affordable compared to most of the other options on this list. That said, it's also a little harder to find now, so jump on it if you do see one available.

With the mod-cons you'd hope for, like adjustable cutting height and an easily-emptied cuttings bag, the Cobra is a solid option for small gardens. Because of how light it is, it's also something that a wide range of people should be able to get to grips with.

This great mower from Greenworks specialises in its smooth progress - a brushless motor reduced vibrations to make sure that it's easy to push around. Plus, a smart three-in-one function lets you choose whether the mower collects its cuttings, mulches them or sends them out to one side as you mow.

We're also quietly big fans of its looks - mower design has tended toward the bulbous in the last decade or two, but this is endearingly stripped-back. That means you'll also look expert as you test its two-hour battery life.

Returning to the pricier end of the spectrum, Gtech's mower is completely excellent at its principle job of cutting your grass. It'll do so without any hitches or snags and to a really uniform finish, which is just what you want.

It's got a great collapsible frame, to make sure that you can easily store it in whatever shed space or nook you have set aside.

If you aren't packing a particularly big lawn at all, you might want to opt for this Flymo mower, which is perfect for hidden pockets of grass. It's got a nice, compact build to make it easy to manoeuvre and is also very reasonably priced indeed, which might make it a great first mower for many people.

You get two hours of charge from your battery, although a small grass bin means you might have to interrupt that fairly regularly. Still, at this price, it's a hard offer to ignore.