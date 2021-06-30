Boiling up some water for a quick cup of tea (or a slow one) feels like one of the more timeless ways to use your kitchen.

While standard plug-in kettles were a big step up from their stovetop counterparts, nothing has shaken up the core routine of brewing up quite like the modern smart kettle.

If you're living in a smart home, and control your lights and other fittings with your phone or your voice, why not get a brew boiling without having to stand up and do it yourself?

Connected kettles are a simple, glorious innovation. And though the options aren't exactly plentiful just yet, you'll want to make sure you pick a good one if you do decide to jump into the future. With one of these in your arsenal, the perfect cuppa is a tap away, often with temperature control to go with it. A word of warning - these kettles often go out of stock quickly, so it can be a challenge to actually find one easily!

That's why we've been testing and rating the latest and greatest smart kettles for your perusal. And for those not entirely sure what to look for in their connected kettle, check out the buying advice section below our picks.

Our top pick:

iKettle iKettle 1. Best Buy Superb choice This sleek number lets you control all its key functions remotely. Pros Great app

Temperature control Cons Works with voice assistants

iKettle is probably the most well-known proponent of connected boiling, and it's also one of our favourites. It's on its third iteration now, having improved its kettle over time, and, equally importantly, worked on its companion app.

The kettle is one of the most feature-rich on the market, letting you turn it on remotely, regardless of where you are, from your phone.

On top of that, you get temperature control in case you don't want the hottest possible water every time, and it can integrate with Google Assistant or Alexa to let you control it with your voice.

Daily routines enable you to automate everything each morning. It really is the smartest kettle on the market.

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi Smart Kettle 2. Runner Up Tech pedigree A great option with a far smaller price tag than its competitors. Pros Good price

Simple stylish design Cons Small capacity

Some translation hitches

The Mi Smart Kettle is a compact little unit with a companion app that does a creditable job of getting you going via Bluetooth, although it's a little sketchily translated in places.

Still, it's got a wealth of options and we also are quite taken by the all-white look that Xiaomi opted for along with its tiny base station.

It might not have all the bells and whistles offered by more premium kettles but the excellent design, pricing and aesthetics make Xiaomi's kettle a great choice.

Weekett Smart Kettle by Weekett 3. A Top Pick Function over form Packed with loads of features including physical buttons for those who prefer a more traditional approach. Pros Voice assistant integration

Physical temperature controls Cons Not the best looking

The Smart Kettle by Weekett is packed full of handy features including temperature control between 40 and 100 degrees celsius, baby milk function, automatic scheduling and integration with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

For the less tech-savvy household members, it also has an array of physical buttons which is something of a rarity with app-controlled kettles. It couldn't be considered stylish by any means, but it might be the perfect choice when it comes to functionality.

Fellow Fellow Stag EKG+ 4. Strong Contender Statement pick There's nothing like a unique design to make a kitchen appliance stand out nicely. Pros Absolutely gorgeous

Great app Cons Really pricey

Smart kettles can often be pretty conventional in terms of design, but that's not something you can say about Fellow's Stag EKG+. It's a beautiful unit, with a long, thin spout for pouring and Scandinavian, minimalist looks.

It's also quick to boil, with an app to start the process, great to pour and satisfying to hold. The downside is chiefly to be found in its price, which is significant, and the difficulty you might have in finding it in stock.

Cosori Cosori Electric Gooseneck Bluetooth 5. Also Great Solid all-rounder Another interesting-looking kettle that also packs some real smarts. Pros Solid interesting looks

Great app Cons Massive price

Ugly base

This kettle from Cosori has got a lovely delicate neck for pouring, but it's a little less refined and beautiful overall than some other smart kettles out there

Still, it makes up for that with a more involved group of settings that let you really take total control over how it boils up your water, and the ability to set it going using the pretty impressive app.

How to choose a smart kettle

There aren't that many app-connected kettles on the market, still, but if you're trying to choose between them here are some questions to help you figure things out.

How much water do you generally need to boil?

Look, regardless of how smart or modern they are there are some differences between most kettles that do matter to the user - in particular, they're all different capacities. How much water the kettle can actually fit, and how quickly it'll boil that water, is the sort of thing that will impact your use of it day in and day out.

So, be sure to check what amount of water the kettle can boil before you take the plunge and order it, to avoid getting a surprise and having to do multiple bouts of boiling.

Do you want voice controls?

Now, while all the kettles we've featured have a companion app to let you start them boiling remotely, not all of them have the ability to hook into your smart home network and activate using voice controls from the likes of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

These features are a little rarer, so you'll want to check in on individual product listings and options to work out exactly what services they'll integrate with.

Are you on iOS or Android?

While most kettles that have companion apps provide options for both Android and iOS smartphone users, there are exceptions to that rule, so whichever operating system you use, we'd recommend checking in with the product listing to make sure of what platforms it'll work on.

What's your budget?

Finally, you'll have noticed in perusing our list that smart kettles range a lot in price, going from fairly reasonable to extremely pricey, but always coming in at more expensive than a regular, non-connected kettle. As always, we'd therefore really advise that you pick your budget before going overboard, and work out what you'd like to spend, rather than getting carried away by the fanciest smart kettle on the market!

Smart kettles we also recommend

Here is a selection of other impressive smart kettles that might also work for you.

