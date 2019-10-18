Best Value Google Nest Cam (Wired, 2nd Generation) The Google Nest Cam Wired is the most affordable among Google's security cameras, plus it offers the convenience of never needing to charge. It's not weather-proof, however, won't work during a power outage, and has a more limited night vision view. Pros Wired, no charging design Simple to set up Affordable Cons Not weather-resistant Only two LEDs for night vision $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Best for Outdoors Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) $130 $180 Save $50 The Google Nest Cam Battery offers more than just wire-free recording -- it's the Nest's only weather-resistant option as well. The Battery cam also has a magnetic mount and better night vision than the wired cam. However, it is larger and more expensive. Pros Wire-free setup Magnetic base Good night vision Cons Pricey Bulky $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Best Floodlight Google Nest Cam with Floodlight $209 $280 Save $71 The Google Nest Cam Floodlight takes the battery-powered version and adds a wired floodlight for better night footage. That makes this option ideal for installing where a previous exterior light existed. However, it's pricier and may need professional installation in some cases. Pros Great night vision Automatic lighting Records in a power outage Cons Challenging to install Pricey $209 at Amazon $179 at Best Buy



Google Nest . As a technology writer, I've tested security cameras from Arlo, Ring, and several other major brands. But I keep returning to the Google Nest line for its free three hours of event video, geofencing to turn off cameras when I arrive home automatically, and simple setup. But, once the smart home camera playing field is narrowed down to Google, there are two more key questions to consider. What is the best Google Nest camera? How do the Google Nest Cam Battery , Wired , and Floodlight compare to each other?

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

As part of the Google Nest family, all three cameras cary similar features and designs. But, a few key differentiators make the choice easy when it comes to selecting which Google Nest camera to equip your home with. Pocket-lint has reviewed the Google Nest Cam Battery , Wired , and Floodlight . So, here's how they compare and what model I recommend most.

Price, availability and specs

The wired, indoor Google Nest Cam is the most affordable of the brand's smart home security cameras, sitting at about $100. Key specs for the indoor cam include a 2-megapixel sensor that captures 1080p video with a 135-degree field of view. The camera also offers night vision and a 6x digital zoom.

The Nest Cam Battery model is more moderately priced at about $180. The two key specs that differentiate this model are the weather-sealing and wire-free battery design -- it can also be used as an outdoor wired camera by adding the outdoor power cable, which would bring the total cost to about $220. The camera captures 2-megapixel images and 1080p video with a 130-degree view, including night vision.

Related The best Ring cameras to protect your home, indoors and out Ring makes a number of great smart home cameras -- but which is the best one?

Naturally, the inclusion of two lights with the camera makes the Google Nest Cam Floodlight one of the more pricey options, at about $280. It takes identical hardware specs to the Nest Cam Battery and adds wired power and two lights for 2400 lumen brightness and night vision up to 20 feet from the light.

Google Nest Cam (Wired, 2nd Generation) Resolution 2-megapixel, 1080p Night Vision Up to 15 ft (4.6 m) illumination Field of view 135 degrees Dimensions Height: 3.88 in (98.47 mm) Width: 2.52 in (64.03 mm) Depth: 2.24 in (56.93 mm) Weight Weight with power cable: 14.1 oz IP rating None Expand

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight Resolution 1080p Night Vision Up to 20 ft (6.10 m) illumination Field of view 135 degrees Dimensions Length: 6.5 in (16.5 cm) Width: 12.4 in (31.5 cm) Height: 3.66 in (9.3 cm) plus camera Weight 41.09 oz (1165 g) plus camera 14.04 oz (398 g) IP rating IP53 Expand

Google Nest Cam (Battery, Indoor or Outdoor) Resolution 1080p Night Vision Up to 20 ft (6.10 m) illumination Field of view 130 degree Dimensions Length: 3.27 in (8.3 cm) Width: 3.27 in (8.3 cm) Weight: 14.04 oz (398 g) excluding magnetic mount Weight 14.04 oz (398 g) plus Mount + plate 3.6 oz (102.4 g) IP rating IP54 Expand

Design: A familiar design across the Google Nest Cam family

The battery-powered camera is larger, but magnetic

Close

All three camera options in the Google Nest Cam lineup are -- unsurprisingly -- quite similar in appearance. In fact, the floodlight in the lineup integrates the battery-powered version into a base with two lights. Similarly, Google also offers the battery-powered version as a wired outdoor camera by adding an optional weather-sealed power cord. Each of Google's current nest cams is a circular design on a dome-shaped base. But, there are some key design differences to note.

Without the need for a built-in battery, the Google Nest Cam wired is the smallest of the bunch, measuring 98.5 x 64 x 56.9mm and weighing about 3.28 ounces, or 93g. The wired camera can be wall-mounted using two screws, but the easiest setup is to simply place the base on a shelf or tabletop, with no need to purchase an additional base.