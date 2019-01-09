Best Google Assistant speakers: Top Google Home alternatives

Google Assistant is an excellent voice assistant. It not only brings the power of Google search but it is conversational too. Like Amazon's Alexa, Google's Assistant can set alarms, read news briefings, tell you what the weather is like, control compatible smarthome devices and play music, among plenty of other features.

Google offers its own Google Assistant-enabled speakers in the form of the Google Home devices, but there are plenty of Google Home alternatives too. From Harmon Kardon and Sony to Panasonic and Sonos (soon), here are the best Google Assistant speakers available.

The Panasonic GA10 features a retro design, which might not be to everyone's taste, but some will prefer it to Google Home's air freshner-style look. The GA10 doesn't offer calling functionality like Google Home but it delivers great sound quality, versatile audio input selection and it is just as smart as Google Home, meaning plenty of smart home integrations.

The GA10 is an excellent Google Home alternative for those after decent audio. It is as much a living room speaker as it is a smart assistant and while it it costs more than Google Home, it's a lot cheaper than a Google Home Max and it delivers in the sound department.

Sony's LF-S50G is a lovely speaker, featuring a solid, premium build that will blend in with any home decor. It looks similar to Apple's HomePod, offering 360-degree sound and it comes in three colour options. LED lights indicate the time and when Google Assistant is activated, four further lights appear above the digital clock beneath the material cover.

Aside from voice control, the Sony LF-S50G speaker has gesture control so you can wave over the top of the device to skip a track or adjust the volume. Inside, the LF-S50G has a full range speaker driver for mid-range vocals and high trebles, while a separate subwoofer handles the low-end bass.

American audio company Polk Audio offers the Google Assistant-enabled Polk Assist speaker. The speaker features a great design and build quality with black and white colour options and quick access buttons for launching Google Assistant if the music is too loud for the 'Hey Google' or 'Ok Google' wake words to be heard.

The Polk Assist comes with all the capabilities of Google's own Home speakers and while it doesn't offer 360-degree sound like some others on this list, it does come with a 1-inch tweeter and 3.5-inch mid-woofer inside. It's a little more expensive than Google Home though.

The LG WK7 speaker features a cylindrical form with front firing speakers and it brings a serious look. There are a number of touch controls on the top including volume, a function button to switch input modes and play/pause, while a mute button is present on the rear to turn off Google Assistant and LEDs are on the front indicate when Google Assistant is listening.

The WK7 speaker features Meridian Audio tuning, which extends to bass and vocal management, and LG also includes Hi-Res music support in this Google Assistant-enabled speaker, coupled with upsampling and upscaling for lower quality sources.

Harman Kardon doesn't just offer one Google Assistant-enabled speaker, the Samsung-owned company has an entire range. The Citation Series is comprised of the One, 100, 300 and 500 speakers, with the One being the smallest and the 500 being the largest. There is a sound bar, sub, surround speakers and tower speakers in the series too though.

All the speakers in the Harman Kardon Citation Series have Google Assistant on board, except the sub and surround speakers. Only the One, 100 and 300 are available to buy at the moment but the other Citation speakers are coming soon. We've heard them briefly and we were impressed by their sound capability so they are worth looking into.

Sonos One is the smallest speaker available in the Sonos portfolio and while it doesn't offer Google Assistant support as yet, it is Google Assistant enabled and support is coming soon. The Sonos One delivers superb sound quality, coupled with a great design and seamless multi-room audio with other Sonos speakers.

For those after an excellent smart speaker, the Sonos One is certainly one to consider. With Amazon Alexa already on board and Google Assistant voice control coming soon, it means you don't need to choose between assistants, while also gaining access to Alexa and Assistant features, including Alexa skills and smart home control.

Like the Sonos One, the Sonos Beam is both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enabled, though Google Assistant is to yet live. The Beam is significantly more expensive than the Google Home but it offers some serious sound for its compact size.

Aside from once again offering a choice of voice assistants when Assistant support is added, and therefore more features thanks to the addition of Alexa skills, the Beam isn't just a speaker. It has seamless multi-room audio like the Sonos One but the Beam also offers TV sound so you get a smart speaker and sound bar in one.