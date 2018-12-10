Best cleaning gadgets: Make chores easier with Samsung, Dyson, Neato and more

Whether you're doing a spring clean, getting ready for visitors or you just want to live in a clean house, there are plenty of gadgets beyond feather dusters to get your house sparkling.

We've rounded up some of the best cleaning gadgets around, many that we've tried and tested in our own homes here at Pocket-lint. Here are a few of our favourites, all of which make those boring chores that little bit easier to handle.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

The Kaercher Window Vac (£50), now in its 10th year, helps you clean your windows by saving you time constantly wiping with a cloth. The idea is that you give the window, mirror, shower glass, a quick squirt with some cleaning solution and a cloth (included) and then the Vac sucks up all the dirty water leaving you a smear free clean piece of glass afterwards.

The Window Vac battery lasts for around 35 minutes and covers 105m2 which we found was plenty enough time to do our three-bedroom house.

• View offer on Dyson US | Amazon UK

Coming in both desk and stand-alone options, this Dyson Pure Cool purifier (£399.99) features an LCD screen to show which pollutants are in the air in real-time. The machines can then capture any pollutants using a 360-degree fully-sealed filter system combining an activated carbon filter to remove gases and a Glass HEPA filter that captures 99.95 per cent of microscopic allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

The machine can project 290 litres of purified air per second to every corner of the room, which should be enough for most homes. Like previous purifiers from the company, the new models work with the company's Dyson Link app on both iOS and Android and Alexa. The app enables you to track indoor and outdoor pollution, temperature and humidity levels, as well as check the filter.

The Roborock S5 robot vacuum cleaner is a real hidden gem. Roborock might be a brand you've never heard of, but don't let that put you off. The company is backed by Chinese technology giant Xiaomi, which speaks volumes.

The S5 is an affordable, capable and intelligent robot vacuum cleaner that does as good a job as bots that cost twice as much and does it with more style too. This robot vacuum cleaner is a really great option at a low price.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 is the company's latest cordless vacuum cleaner and comes in three different models: the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal (£399.99), the V10 Absolute (£449.99) and the V10 Total Clean (£499.99).

Sporting the company's latest motor that can spin at over 2000 rotations a second, it has three cleaning powers and a battery life that can last up to 60 minutes. There is also now a quick release bin mechanism that makes emptying it easier. The improved battery makes this much more than just a "spot" cleaner and we've found it can easily replace your old vacuum cleaner completely too.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

If you've got hard floors rather than carpet, you could opt to get a robot mop. This mopping robot from iRobot (£189) is much smaller than your average robot vacuum cleaner and comes with the option to dry clean, damp clean, or wet clean your hard surfaces.

It's not as advanced as the company's vacuum cleaners as it doesn't come with a camera for navigation, but it will happily bump its way around your kitchen cleaning for you while you're out. The accompanying app allows you to spot clean and also adjust the amount of fluid dispensed with each cleaning head.

• View offer on Amazon US | Amazon UK

The Neato D7 Connected features the company's signature D-shape, helping it get into corners, and it also comes with advanced mapping and cleaning technology. There is IFTTT integration and this robot is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant too.

This robot cleaner will scan your home when in Discovery Mode or in the normal cleaning mode but the new FloorPlanner with No-Go Lines feature means you can tell the cleaner exactly where to go through the excellent Neato app, available on iOS and Android.

The Samsung VR7000 Powerbot offers excellent cleaning and suction power thanks to the CycloneForce design and it is also compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Bixby and Samsung Smart Things.

There is a self-cleaning brush system and this robot also offers a unique point cleaning mode which allows you to use the remote control to physically point to any area that needs special attention.

• View offer on Amazon UK

The Vax Blade 2 Max comes with a detachable handheld so you can switch between a full-sized cordless cleaner and a handheld nice and quickly. A wall-mount charging dock will recharge the Blade 2 Max in three hours, but the battery should last around 45 minutes on a full charge.

There is a removable bin and there should be no loss of suction even when the battery is running low.