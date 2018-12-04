Best smart ovens 2018: The technology changing the way we cook

Like washing machines and dishwashers, ovens have seen huge technological developments over the last few years. In the past, ensuring you got the perfect roast chicken would have been very much down to you. These days, most ovens will do it all for you except put your dish in and take it out.

They come with numerous smart features, from sensing the weight of a joint of meat and adjusting the cooking settings accordingly, to offering multiple cooking options from pizza programmes to cakes. Some even offer touchscreen doors and built in cameras, while others allow you to simultaneously cook at two different temperatures.

Here are some of the best smart ovens available to help making cooking so much easier.

• View offer for £1450 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 80-litres

80-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Touch Control

The Hoover Vision oven has a touchscreen door that allows you to adjust settings nice and easily. It is a multifunctional model, delivering a range of cooking options from starters to desserts and it offers a pyrolytic function too.

What's perhaps most exciting about this oven however, is it has a built-in HD camera inside that lets you check on that roast chicken without having to open the door. It also connects to the Hoover Wizard app where you can watch recipe videos, save favourites and watch your food cook at the same time.

• View offer for £1360 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 71-litres

71-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Touch Control and Dial

The Bosch Serie 8 HRG676956B has a good-sized capacity, along with multifunctional programmes, taking some of the guess work out of cooking. A 4D hot air system uses a rotating fan to circulate heat on every shelf and there is a pyrolytic function too, meaning cleaning is a breeze.

This Bosch oven also has Wi-Fi so it will connect to the Bosch Home Connect app, allowing you to control some functions through your smartphone or tablet.

• View offer for £1099 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 73-litres

73-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Touch Control

This Whirlpool multifunctional oven gives you a range of cooking options, whilst also offering a generous capacity. It also offers the company's 6th Sense technology that senses the weight of the food and the temperature inside the oven to adjust the cooking process accordingly.

The W Collection W11IOM14MS2H oven also connects to Wi-Fi, allowing you to download recipes to the appliance directly through the 6th Sense Live app. There's a hydrolytic cleaning function on board too, which uses steam to loosen grease, making cleaning nice and easy.

• View offer for £999 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 73-litres

73-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Touch Control

The Samsung Chef Collection NV73J9770RS oven is a multifunctional oven like most others on this list and it also comes with a pyrolytic cleaning function, reducing food residue to ash, requiring just a wipe rather than a scrub.

This model also uses Gourmet Vapour Technology to add moisture to your meals, and it connects to Wi-Fi too, delivering some functionality through your smartphone or tablet.

• View offer for £728 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 71-litres

71-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Touch Control

The Siemens IQ 700 is a multifunctional oven, with numerous programmes from pizza to roasting joints. It has a rotating fan to cook evenly over four shelves, like the Bosch option a little further up this list.

This Siemens oven is Wi-Fi connected and it also comes with an activeClean function that burns food residue to ash to wipe away, like the pyrolytic functionality on many of the ovens mentioned in this feature. There is also a plate warming function.

• View offer for £697 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 71-litres

71-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Touch Control

This Neff Slide and Hide oven is a multifunctional oven with various programmes, but it also offers CircoTherm Technology to circulate hot air evenly across every shelf without flavour transfer.

It isn't Wi-Fi connected like some others on this list, but this Neff oven has the Slide and Hide door that tucks away beneath the oven so it doesn't get in the way when putting things in and out of the oven.

• View offer for £599 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 76-litres

76-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Touch Control and Dial

This multifunctional Miele oven offers precise temperature control, maintaining the temperature you set to within one-degree, rather than 10-degrees like some other ovens.

Catalytic liners are inside to absorb grease and you can also set the electronic timer to turn the oven off once your food is ready. Like many Miele products, this oven has also been tested to the equivalent of 20-years of use so it should last a while.

• View offer for £519 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 70-litres

70-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Buttons and Dial

The Smeg Classic SF6390XE is a multifunctional oven offering various cooking options, from roasts to bread, and it also has a grease-proof enamel coating on the inside to prevent food stains from sticking.

It has a decent capacity, even if not as large as some others on this list and it also has an electronic programmable timer that you can set to turn off when your food is ready.

• View offer for £489 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 70-litres

70-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Touch Controls

The Samsung Prezio Dual Cook oven has a couple of clever features on board, including catalytic over liners to absorb grease and smooth telescopic runners on the shelves to make them glide easier.

It's smartest feature is the Dual Cook functionality though. This oven has a special removable shelf to create two oven spaces in one, each with its own temperature. It means you can simultaneously cook a roast chicken at 180-degrees in one section and a chocolate pudding at 160-degress in the other section, for example.

• View offer for £441 on AO.com

Oven capacity: 78-litres

78-litres Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Timer: Yes

Yes Control: Touch Controls

This multifunctional oven from Hoover has a generous capacity, whilst also offering a grease-proof enamel interior so cleaning is nice and simple with a quick wipe of a cloth.

The Hoover Vogue HOAZ7173IN is significantly cheaper than the other Hoover model on this list, and while it doesn't offer the built-in camera, it does connect to the Hoover Wizard app, allowing you some control through your smartphone and tablet.