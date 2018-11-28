Dishwashers are fabulous appliances. They not only save you from hours of washing up, but it's claimed they actually save water doing it compared to washing everything by hand. Like washing machines, dishwashers have come on leaps and bounds since they first arrived.

Many now have several smart features, some of which save water and energy, while others are convenience features like delay starts and app control. Here are some of the smartest dishwashers available with a brief rundown of their smart functions.

Number of place settings: 13

13 Programmes: 8

8 Delay timer: 24 hours

24 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

This Bosch Serie 8 SMS88TW06G dishwasher is the priciest dishwasher featured on this list but it offers a height-adjustable top rack, along with a 60-minute quick wash.

This model also has PerfectDry technology. This technology uses special minerals inside the machine to absorb water from the air to create heat, which in turn thoroughly dries dishes and plastic quickly.

Number of place settings: 13

13 Programmes: 10

10 Delay timer: 9 hours

9 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

The Smeg 50's Retro DF6FABRD is another of the more expensive dishwashers on this list, but it is the only one in this feature that will brighten up your kitchen with a splash of colour.

This dishwasher also offers a 27-minute quick wash and it comes with a planetarium water jet system, which works by spraying water from multiple points on a spinning arm for a complete 360-degree clean.

Number of place settings: 14

14 Programmes: 7

7 Delay timer: 24 hours

24 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

This Miele dishwasher has been tested for the equivalent of 20-years use so it should serve you and your dishes well. There is a Perfect GlassCare programme that adapts the water quality to give fragile items like champagne flutes a thorough but gentle clean.

You'll also find an AutoOpen drying feature that sees the door automatically open slightly at the end of a cycle, letting fresh air circulate inside so dishes are left completely dry.

Number of place settings: 13

13 Programmes: 5

5 Delay timer: 24 hours

24 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

The AEG FFB53600ZW dishwasher has a 30-minute quick wash programme and it also comes with Anti-Flood like the other dishwashers on this list, switching off if it detects a leak.

There is also Air Dry Technology on board, opening the door automatically towards the end of the programme, allowing crockery to dry quickly and save you energy too.

Number of place settings: 13

13 Programmes: 6

6 Delay timer: 24 hours

24 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

This Siemens dishwasher has a few clever features including varioFlex baskets that allow you to adjust the racks to accommodate bulky pots and pans, while a varioSpeed Plus option increases the intensity of the wash, speeding programmes up by 66 per cent.

Meanwhile, the auto programme adjusts settings to suit each load, giving a great clean while saving time and energy.

Number of place settings: 14

14 Programmes: 7

7 Delay timer: 24 hours

24 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

This Samsung dishwasher has a 30-minute quick wash and it also comes with a cutlery tray at the top, keeping your knives, forks and spoons nice and organised.

It is Anti-Flood like the others on this list and it also has a hygiene rinsing function that increases the temperature of the final rinse to 70-degrees, giving your dishes a more hygienic, thorough clean. Colour options include white and stainless steel.

Number of place settings: 14

14 Programmes: 8

8 Delay timer: 24 hours

24 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

The Whirlpool WFC3C24PUK dishwasher comes with the company's 6th Sense Technology, which uses sensors to detect how dirty your plates are to adjust the settings accordingly, using only the time, energy and water that is actually necessary.

This model also offers a feature called PowerClean Pro that uses additional, powerful jets to reach every corner of the machine, ensuring everything is thoroughly washed inside.

Number of place settings: 14

14 Programmes: 8

8 Delay timer: 24 hours

24 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

This Hotpoint dishwasher will switch off if it detects a leak so it won't flood your kitchen like others on this list, and it has a 30-minute quick wash, which is great for when you're in a rush.

It also comes with a 3D Zone Wash feature, which allows you to place cookware such as a casserole dish, in a specific basket and the dishwasher will focus 40 per cent more cleaning power on that area to remove burnt-on food.

Number of place settings: 16

16 Programmes: 6

6 Delay timer: 9 hours

9 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

The Hoover AXI HDPN1L642OW dishwasher has a height-adjustable top basket for those extra tall glasses, and it also offers a couple of extra place settings compared to others on this list.

This dishwasher is also controllable via the Hoover app. One Touch technology lets you monitor and control wash cycles from your smartphone and there is an LED display to show you how long is left on your cycle.

Number of place settings: 14

14 Programmes: 7

7 Delay timer: 9 hours

9 hours Anti-Flood: Yes

The Indesit DFP27T96ZUK dishwasher has Anti-Flood, and while it has a few less programmes than some on this list, it has a couple of specially designed ones to make life a little easier.

The Extra Baby Care programme uses higher temperatures to remove 99.9 per cent of bacteria from beakers, bowls and bottles. The Extra Size programme meanwhile, is designed for large pots and roasting trays, making the after-dinner clean up less challenging.