Washing machines have advanced significantly over the last few years. Yes, they are still a white appliance with a door that you open to put dirty clothes in and reopen a couple of hours later to take clean clothes out, but a lot goes on behind that door when transforming dirty clothes to clean.

This feature rounds up some of the best smart washing machines around but when we say smart, we don't just mean connected. Many of the washing machines available today have other smart features too, such as sensors to detect how dirty clothes are and adjust cycles accordingly and quick add functions so you can add that sock you dropped on the stairs.

Here are some of the best smart washing machines available to buy, with a brief breakdown of their clever features.

• View offer for £1,195 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1600rpm

1600rpm Drum size: 9kg

9kg Programmes: 19

19 Delay timer: 24 hours

The Miele W1 TwinDos WWI660 uses the TwinDos system to automatically dispense the perfect amount of detergent and softener to every wash, meaning you won't waste any.

This model is Wi-Fi connected too, allowing you to control and monitor cycles from your smartphone thanks to the Miele@Home feature. This feature will tell you when you need to top up your detergent too so you won't run out mid-cycle.

• View offer for £880 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1600rpm

1600rpm Drum size: 9kg

9kg Programmes: 14

14 Delay timer: 24 hours

The Siemens IQ-700 WM16YH79GB connects to the Home Connect app, allowing users to control and monitor wash cycles from their smartphone over Wi-Fi.

This machine also has a setting called Textile Guard, which is for waterproof items and sportswear, protecting and maintaining the durability of synthetic fabrics.

• View offer for £869 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1400rpm

1400rpm Drum size: 12kg

12kg Programmes: 14

14 Delay timer: 19 hours

The LG TrueSteam FH495BDS2 doesn't just offer a huge drum capacity within the same standard 600mm wide footprint, but it has a feature called 6 Motion, which moves the drum in six different ways to ensure all fabrics get a tailored wash.

This model also offers TrueStream, which uses powerful steam to remove 99.9 per cent of allergens, whilst also reducing wrinkles and softening clothes.

• View offer for £719 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1600rpm

1600rpm Drum size: 9kg

9kg Programmes: 11

11 Delay timer: 24 hours

The Bosch Serie 8 WAW32450GB features an anti-allergy setting that removes up to 99.9 per cent of allergens in fabrics, such as dust and pollen, making it good for those with sensitive skin.

There is also a VarioPerfect feature that enables users to choose between washing clothes quickly or being eco friendly. Selecting SpeedPerfect will get your clothes clean up to 60 per cent faster, while EcoPefect will use 30 percent less energy.

• View offer for £699 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1400rpm

1400rpm Drum size: 8kg

8kg Programmes: 14

14 Delay timer: 24 hours

The Samsung QuickDrive WW80M645OPM has an AddWash door, which enables you to add clothes or extra softener to the wash, even after the cycle has started.

This model also uses the company's QuickDrive technology to reduce wash times by 50 per cent and it has Smart Control too, allowing users to select the perfect programme and check on a wash from their smartphone.

• View offer for £699 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1400rpm

1400rpm Drum size: 12kg

12kg Programmes: 19

19 Delay timer: 24 hours

The Whirlpool FSCR12441 washing machine has a large drum, whilst also featuring the company's 6th Sense Technology that uses sensors to weigh each load. The washing machine will then adjust cycle settings accordingly to help reduce water, time and energy.

This washing machine also connects to the 6th Sense Live app, allowing users to start and schedule wash cycles on the go. The FreshCare option can also be selected with the wash programme, switching the drum to tumble for up to six hours to keep clothes fresh rather than sitting wet in the drum.

• View offer for £419 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1400rpm

1400rpm Drum size: 8kg

8kg Programmes: 15

15 Delay timer: 24 hours

The Gorenje Colour Collection W8543LO is perfect for those who want to step away from a standard white washing machine. It's not just super colourful though.

This washing machine has a Favourite Cycle option to memorise your favourite or most used programme and it also offers a large porthole in the door, making loading and unloading those bigger items much easier.

• View offer for £300 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1400rpm

1400rpm Drum size: 8kg

8kg Programmes: 16

16 Delay timer: 24 hours

The Hotpoint NM10844WWUK has a Anti-Stain technology on board that will remove 20 of the most common household stains, from coffee to mud.

This model also comes with Steam Pack, allowing users to select a Steam Hygiene cycle at the end of the wash to remove allergens and bacteria, or use the Steam Refresh cycle to freshen up your favourite jeans or top without having to do a full wash.

• View offer for £300 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1400rpm

1400rpm Drum size: 9kg

9kg Programmes: 720

720 Delay timer: 24 hours

The Candy Bianca BWM149PH7B has over 700 wash programmes, along with a feature called Zoom that allows users to speed up their cycle to wash a load in under an hour. Great if you need to go out and want to hang up the washing before you go.

This machine can also be remotely controlled via the Candy simply-Fi app, allowing you to start or monitor a cycle, and it can be controlled with voice too.

• View offer for £299 on AO.com

Max spin speed: 1600rpm

1600rpm Drum size: 8kg

8kg Programmes: 14

14 Delay timer: 24 hours

The Hoover Dynamic Next Advance DXOA68C3 has an ActiveEco programme that allows you to wash different fabrics and colours together so you don't have to do a dark wash, white wash and coloured wash.

There is a 14 minute wash too and the Dynamic Next Advance has a feature called One Touch that connects to the Hoover smartphone app and allows you to monitor your wash, as well as download new cycles directly to the machine.