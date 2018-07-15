Welcome to our roundup of the best Amazon Echo deals, with the latest pricing available for all of Amazon's Echo devices.

There are several versions of the Echo smart speaker available, giving you plenty of choice in price and performance. Then there's the Echo Spot, Echo Show and more - we've got all the latest Echo deals for you right here.

We're expecting a lot of Alexa-enabled devices to be discounted next week for Amazon Prime Day. In the meantime, you can also check out some of the brand's other deals, such as three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, and four months worth of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p. You'll also be able to follow all the best Amazon UK Prime Day deals across the next few days. Amazon Prime Day is on 17 July, with lead-up deals starting on the 16 July.

Amazon Echo is a new version of the original smart speaker with Alexa. It's cheaper than its predecessor which is great, but if you're after top notch sound quality then go for the Echo Plus (below).

Amazon Echo Plus looks just like the original canister-shaped Echo, but offers better sound quality than any other Echo device. Echo Plus has all the Alexa skills you know and love but it's a much more capable smart home controller, thanks to the inclusion of Zigbee.

Price: $129.99 from Amazon US - it's not available in the UK

$129.99 from Amazon US - it's not available in the UK Dimensions: 59 x 66 x 66 mm, 470g

59 x 66 x 66 mm, 470g Power: Relies on a charging cradle (9 hours of playback)

Relies on a charging cradle (9 hours of playback) Audio: 360-degree sound (dual 1.5-inch drivers and dual passive radiators)

Amazon Tap is a 6.2-inch-tall cylinder speaker. It's wireless (it charges on a cradle) and boasts full access to Alexa, making it a smaller, more portable, version of the original Echo. We suspect that Echo Tap will be retired - it's still available on Amazon US but never made to any other country. If you want Alexa on a Bluetooth speaker, the UE Blast or Megablast would be a better option.

Price: $34.99 from Amazon US | £34.99 from Amazon UK - this is a pre-Amazon Prime Day deal!

$34.99 from Amazon US | £34.99 from Amazon UK - this is a pre-Amazon Prime Day deal! Dimensions: 38 x 84 x 84mm, 163g

38 x 84 x 84mm, 163g Audio: 0.6-inch tweeter

Echo Dot is small cylinder with a tiny speaker - it's not designed for audio quality but instead has a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth to make other devices smart. It's basically just the top section of the Amazon Echo and it can do all the same stuff.

Price $79.99 from Amazon US - it's not yet available in the UK

$79.99 from Amazon US - it's not yet available in the UK Dimensions: 38 x 90 x 90mm, 191g

38 x 90 x 90mm, 191g Audio: 0.6-inch tweeter

This is another version of the Echo Dot but it's tailored for use by children and has a colourful case (red/green/blue). It has a 2-year guarantee, so if it gets broken it will be replaced. The price premium is because it comes with 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited, which includes ad-free music, access to age-appropriate audio books, kids character alarms and apps - as well as things like explicit lyric filtering and voice shopping turned off.

Price: £229.99 from Amazon US | £199.99 from Amazon UK

£229.99 from Amazon US | £199.99 from Amazon UK Dimensions: 187 x 187 x 90mm, 1170g

187 x 187 x 90mm, 1170g Camera: 5-megapixel sensor

5-megapixel sensor Audio: 8-microphone array, dual 2-inch stereo speakers

The Echo Show is a touchscreen device with built-in Alexa and it can do everything the other Echos can but there's a built-in display to show you more information such as a full weather report, recipes and, even, the image from your Ring Video Doorbell. You can also place and receive video calls.

The Amazon Echo Spot is like a smaller version of the Echo Show. Or the Echo Dot with a 2.5-inch screen, if you like. It's designed as a bedside device really so Alexa can wake you up each day. Like the Echo Show it can be used to make video calls, with a front camera.

Availability: $199.99 from Amazon US - it's not available in the UK

$199.99 from Amazon US - it's not available in the UK Camera: 5-megapixel sensor

5-megapixel sensor Audio: Built-in microphone array, built-in speaker

This Wi-Fi camera that offers full Alexa but also plus hands-free photo and video. It's pitched as a cloud-connected fashion consultant that enables you to snap pictures of yourself when dressed. Alexa's software will automatically blur the background in each image to make your outfit pop, and then it uses machine learning to serve up Amazon Fashion recommendations.

Availability: $34.99 from Amazon US

$34.99 from Amazon US Dimensions: 130 x 90 x 29.5mm, 126.9g

130 x 90 x 29.5mm, 126.9g Included cables: Power adapter, Micro-USB cable, RJ11 splitter, phone cable

Power adapter, Micro-USB cable, RJ11 splitter, phone cable Audio: N/A

The Echo Connect is a box that you plug your landline phone connection into to turn it into a voice-controlled system. The box works with an Echo to give you Alexa control over your conventional phone line. You will be able to make and receive calls in the home simply by telling it to answer or ring a contact. It's in the US now and apparently will come to the UK and Germany this year.

Echo Buttons are Bluetooth-connected devices with an illuminated button that can connect to Alexa for gaming. You can basically slap these buzzer buttons as you play.

Liked this? Why not check out Doubling up on Alexa: How to use multiple Amazon Echo and Dots