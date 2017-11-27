  1. Home
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK smart home deals: Huge Ring, Nest, Hive and Google Home discounts

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK smart home deals: Huge Ring, Nest, Hive and Google Home discounts

Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is brilliant news for anyone looking to make their home smarter with the latest technology but for less than it would cost you the rest of the year.

The deals started early in 2017, with some major discounts on devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, but there's offers across the board on smart home kit.

We've been updating these deals all through Black Friday and will continue to do so throughout Cyber Monday as new bargains appear so keep checking back just in case.

If you're looking for Black Friday US deals, then we have you covered here.

Amazon

Amazon started Black Friday on 17 November 2017 and has a load of offers, due to finish today. In terms of smart home specific deals, here are our favourites smart home bargains:

Argos

Argos has plenty of Cyber Monday deals, many of which started before Black Friday. Here are some of our smart home favourites:

Currys PC World

Currys PC World has gone big on Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, with a range of deals.

John Lewis

John Lewis has not only given us Moz the Monster in 2017, but it's giving us some smart home bargains too.

Maplin

Like Argos and John Lewis, Maplin is also offering plenty of deals across Black Friday weekend, including money off various smart home solutions, also hitting the Google Home and Amazon Echo discounts. Maplin has an added incentive, offering a £5 voucher if you spend over £40, or a £10 voucher if you spend over £80.

More Cyber Monday UK deals

