Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK smart home deals: Huge Ring, Nest, Hive and Google Home discounts
Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is brilliant news for anyone looking to make their home smarter with the latest technology but for less than it would cost you the rest of the year.
The deals started early in 2017, with some major discounts on devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, but there's offers across the board on smart home kit.
We've been updating these deals all through Black Friday and will continue to do so throughout Cyber Monday as new bargains appear so keep checking back just in case.
If you're looking for Black Friday US deals, then we have you covered here.
Amazon
Amazon started Black Friday on 17 November 2017 and has a load of offers, due to finish today. In terms of smart home specific deals, here are our favourites smart home bargains:
- Neato Botvac D5 Connected robot vacuum cleaner for £399 (save £200) - click here to see this deal
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for £149 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3-gen for £149 (save £70) - click here for this deal
- Amazon Echo Plus with E27 Hue bulb for £109.99 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- New Amazon Echo (the smaller one) for £69.99 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot for £34.99 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- Hive Active Heating and Hot Water with professional installation for £159 (save £90) - click here for this deal
- Hive Active Heating and Hot Water self installation for £119.99 (save £59.01) - click here for this deal
- Hive Hub for £49 (save £31) - click here for this deal
- Netgear Orbi RBK40 for £209.99 (save £60) - click here for this deal
- WORX WG790E.1 Landroid M robotic lawn mower for £700.99 (save £199) - click here for this deal
- Hive Active Light Starter Kit for £54.99 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- Samsung SmartThings Starter Kit for £99.99 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- New Amazon Echo and Philips Hue White and Colour Starter Kit for £169.99 (save £60) - click here for this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot and Philips Hue White Starter Kit for £74.99 (save £9.99) - click here for this deal
- Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Remote for £210.99 (save £69) - click here for this deal
- TP-Link HS110 Smart Bulb for £24.99 (save £10) - click here for this deal
- Nest Cam Outdoor security camera for £139.99 (save £39) - click here for this deal
- Nest Cam Indoor (first generation) for £124.99 (save £34) - click here for this deal
- Smarter Coffee Machine (second generation) for £140 (save £40) - click here for this deal
Argos
Argos has plenty of Cyber Monday deals, many of which started before Black Friday. Here are some of our smart home favourites:
- Ring Video doorbell (first-generation) for £99 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot for £34.99 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- New Amazon Echo (the small one) for £69.99 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Google Home Mini for £34 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- Google Home for £77.50 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Ring Video doorbell and chime bundle for £169 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Nest Cam Outdoor for £159 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Nest Cam Indoor (first generation) for £139 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Canary Flex Security Camera for £169 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Canary All-In-One Security Camera for £129 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Nest Learning Thermostat for £179 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- Lifx E27 LED Smart Bulb for £39.99 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Lifx B22 LED Smart Bulb for £39.99 (save £20) - click here for this deal
Currys PC World
Currys PC World has gone big on Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, with a range of deals.
- Samsung SmartThings starter kit for £99.99 (save £100) - click here to see this deal
- Amazon Echo Plus for £109.99 (save £30) - click here to get this deal
- Panasonic Smart Home starter kit for £79.99 (save £50) - click here to get this deal
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance 27 starter kit, for £159.99 (save £10), online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Logitech Harmony Hub, for £69.99 (save £30), online exclusive price - click here to get this deal
- Logitech Circle 2 security camera, for £129.99 (Save £20) - click here to get this deal
- Google Home Mini Charcoal, for £34 (save £15) - click here to get this deal
- Google Home Mini Chalk, for £34 (save £15) - click here to get this deal
- Google Home, for £77.50 (save £51) - click here to get this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot White, for £34.99 (save £15) - click here to get this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot Black, for £34.99 (save £15) - click here to get this deal
- Amazon Echo 2, for £69.99 (save £20) - click here to get this deal
- Hive Active Heating and Hot Water with professional installation for £159.99 (save £90) - click here to get this deal
- Ring Video doorbell (first-generation) for £99 (save £60) - click here to get this deal
- Nest Learning Thermostat (third-generation) for £149 (save £40) - click here to get this deal
- Nest Cam Outdoor for £149 (save £30) - click here to get this deal
- Nest Cam Indoor (first generation) for £139 (save £20) - click here to get this deal
- BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Twin Pack for £99.99 (save £50) - click here to get this deal
- Philips Hue White Bulbs Starter Kit (E27) for £49.99 (save £10) - click here to get this deal
- Motorola Focus 88 Smart Security Camera for £69.99 (save £30) - click here to get this deal
- Netatmo Welcome Security Camera for £119.99 (save £30) - click here to get this deal
- Panasonic KX-HNC800EW Full HD Home Security Camera for £129.99 (save £30) - click here to get this deal
- Motorola MBP855 Connect Portable Video Baby Monitor for £189.99 (save £40) - click here to get this deal
- Netatmo Thermostat for £99.99 (save £30) - click here to get this deal
- Motorola Smart Nursery Dream Machine for £59.99 (save £20) - click here to get this deal
- Canary Flex Home Security Camera for £169.99 (save £30) - click here to get this deal
John Lewis
John Lewis has not only given us Moz the Monster in 2017, but it's giving us some smart home bargains too.
- Google Home for £77.50 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Google Home Mini for £34 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (first generation) for £139 (save £10) - click here to get this deal
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera for £149 (save £20) - click here to get this deal
- Panasonic KX-HNC800EW Full HD Indoor Security Camera for £99.99 (save £30) - click here to get this deal
Maplin
Like Argos and John Lewis, Maplin is also offering plenty of deals across Black Friday weekend, including money off various smart home solutions, also hitting the Google Home and Amazon Echo discounts. Maplin has an added incentive, offering a £5 voucher if you spend over £40, or a £10 voucher if you spend over £80.
- Google Home for £77.50 (save £51) - click here for this deal
- Google Home Mini for £34 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- Amazon Echo 2 for £69.99 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Amazon Echo Dot for £34.99 (save £15) - click here for this deal
- Nest Cam Indoor (first-generation) for £139 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Samsung SmartThings Starter Kit for £119.99 (save £80) - click here for this deal
- Hive Active Heating Multizone (no installation) for £74 (save £25) - click here for this deal
- Canary Flex Weatherproof Security Camera for £169 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for £99 (save £10) - click here for this deal
- Netatmo Welcome Home Camera for £149 (save £50) - click here for this deal
- Nest Learning Thermostat (third-generation) for £150 (save £69) - click here for this deal
- Nest Cam Outdoor for £149 (save £30) - click here for this deal
- Netatmo Presence Outdoor Security Camera for £189 (save £60) - click here for this deal
- Netatmo Personal Weather Station for £99 (save £40), online exclusive - click here for this deal
- Canary All-In-One for £119 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- Panasonic 1080p Full HD Indoor Camera for £99 (save £60) - click here for this deal
- Netatmo Smart Thermostat for £99 (save £20) - click here for this deal
- Piper NV Security Camera for £109.99 (save £10) - click here for this deal
- Hive Motion Sensor for £24 (save £5) - click here for this deal
- TP Link HS110 Smart Plug for £24.99 (save £10) - click here for this deal
More Cyber Monday UK deals
- What is Cyber Monday and what are the best UK Cyber Monday deals?
- Best Cyber Monday UK phone deals: Apple, Samsung, Android phone deals galore
- Best Cyber Monday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Best Cyber Monday UK games deals: Amazing PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo deals
- Best Cyber Monday UK fitness tracker deals: Garmin, Fitbit, Polar and more
- Best Cyber Monday UK laptop deals: The best laptop deals online
- Keep your Hive home connected with the Hive Hub, now just £50
- Google Home Mini bargain: Add Google Assistant to your home for £34
- Echo bargains! Easter Sales offer £15 Echo and £10 Echo Dot discounts
- Massive Netgear Arlo security camera deal will save you £160
- Amazon Echo review: The best way to experience Alexa?
- Shush, Alexa! Amazon tests 'brief mode' so Alexa will beep, speak less
- Somfy One review: Sound the alarm, smart home security gets serious
- Nest Hello vs Ring Video Doorbell vs Doorbell 2 vs Doorbell Pro: What's the difference?
- Nest unveils Temperature Sensor, launches video doorbell and lock
- Google Assistant routines: How to do multiple actions with one command
Comments