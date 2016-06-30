Best intelligent thermostats available to buy now

Intelligent heating systems are no longer something you find in the homes of the rich and famous, or those a step ahead of the curve.

Over the last couple of years smart thermostats have really come into their own and there are now numerous options available, many of which offer more than just the convenience of controlling your heating remotely.

We have rounded up some of the best intelligent thermostats available that not only look the part, but will help you save some dollar too.

Most thermostats, whether smart or not, measure the temperature of your home from one location - normally the hallway. That means that location will normally be comfortable, while other rooms may not.

Ecobee3 uses wireless remote sensors to measure the temperature and occupancy in various rooms around your home. It then uses this information to adjust your heating accordingly depending on where you are in your home, or if you are home at all. The system supports up to 32 sensors, each of which know the difference between when you are in a room and when it's just the cat or dog on the bed.

The sensors need to be placed within 45 ft of the Ecobee3 thermostat and 5 ft off the ground in order to get the most accurate reading in the room. The Ecobee3 Wi-Fi Thermostat is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Echo, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and Wink platforms.

PRICE: $199 for thermostat and one sensor, $313 for thermostat and three sensors

The Honeywell Lyric Round Wi-Fi Thermostat adapts to your life and schedule automatically, without a learning curve. It uses your smartphone's location to work out where you are, heating up your home to your perfect temperature if you're round the corner, or keeping the heating off if you're several hundred miles away to ensure no energy is wasted.

Like other intelligent heating thermostats, Lyric can be controlled remotely through a smartphone app and you'll receive notifications when the humidity changes or the temperature in your home becomes too high or low.

There are a couple of other devices in the Lyric ecosystem, including the Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector that will alert you of any leaks to help you avoid potential flooding in your home. Lyric is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and Lutron platforms, among others.

PRICE: $229

The Nest Learning Thermostat has been kicking around since 2011 and is now in its third generation, learning your temperature preferences and building a schedule around yours.

Nest can be controlled from your smartphone wherever you are, whether that's at work, in the kitchen or a completely different country, just like all intelligent heating thermostats. Following a week of use, Nest will adapt itself automatically to your schedule, which includes things such as the time you go to work and come home, to the temperature you like to eat breakfast at.

It will light up when you enter the room to show you the temperature, while a Nest Leaf will display the times you're saving energy. There are a couple of other Nest products that work with the thermostat too including the Nest Cam and there are also several devices within the Works with Nest program, including Philips Hue, WeMo, LIFX and Yale. Nest is compatible with Amazon Echo, Logitech and IFTTT.

PRICE: $249

Honeywell offers several intelligent thermostats including Lyric, as we mentioned above, Evohome, which allows you to control multiple rooms in your home, and the Wi-Fi 9000 with Voice Control.

This latter option allows the user to say "Hello, thermostat", followed by a temperature instruction and the Wi-Fi 9000 will respond to your voice accordingly. It's also possible to control this thermostat remotely from your smartphone using the Total Connect Comfort app, as well as change the colour of the touchscreen screen to match your decor or mood.

The Honeywell Wi-Fi 9000 features seven-day programming and it is compatible with platforms including Samsung SmartThings, Panasonic, Wink, Logitech and IFTTT, among others.

PRICE: $270

The Carrier Côr Wi-Fi Thermostat is a little different from others in its field in that it monitors your energy usage patterns, turns them into simple reports and gives you energy-saving tips customised to your home.

It doesn't offer multi-room control like Ecobee3, nor can it detect motion like Honeywell's Lyric or Google's Nest, but it will provide detailed reports on your desktop or tablet to help you make smarter decisions about controlling your home's comfort.

You'll be able to see month-by-month comparisons, as well as an explanation of the key factors that had the largest impact on your system's performance. The Côr Thermostat can be controlled remotely from your smartphone, but it misses out on compatibility with other platforms such as IFTTT or Apple HomeKit.

PRICE: $250 (requires professional installation)

The Honeywell Lyric Water Leak and Freeze Detector is an early warning system that notifies you on your smartphone when a leak is detected or the temperature drops below a temperature of your choice. By catching it early, you may be able to avoid expensive repairs and loss of treasured items. To find out more visit Honeywell.com

This article was created in association with Honeywell.