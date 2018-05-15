The best robot vacuum cleaner 2018: Why do your own cleaning?

Household chores like ironing, washing and vacuuming are never particularly enjoyable. In fact, most people hate them and the few that might enjoy them are probably getting paid to do so.

Don't worry though, there is something that could make your life a little easier and make one of these three chores a little more fun – a robotic vacuum cleaner.

These little smart bots are designed to ease the misery of household cleaning. They cannot replace the traditional vacuum cleaner in terms of cleaning power, but regular scheduled cleaning with these bots often results in a satisfactory clean and keeps your house looking far more presentable.

We're running down the very best robot vacuums we've seen to help you with your purchasing decision.

Ecovacs might not be a name you know, but the company's Deebot R95 MKII is a force to be reckoned with. This robot vacuum cleaner is packed full of intelligent cleaning capabilities that make it a highly appealing choice.

Highlights to the design of this robot vacuum cleaner include a powerful mapping system which sees your house neatly mapped out in the smartphone app. This allows you to easily send the robot out for a spot clean wherever you like by just selecting the right location on the map. It also means you can see a history of where the robot vacuum has been during its last cleaning schedule and keep an eye on its activities.

Another highlight is the "advanced" mopping system which allows this robot vacuum to not only clean carpet, but wash hard floors too. This sort of capability isn't something we've seen in many other robot vacuums, though the results are equally as a cursory as the vacuuming results these robots offer.

Read the full review: Ecovacs Deebot R95 MKII robot vacuum cleaner review

When it comes to cleaning performance, the Samsung VR7000 Powerbot is one of the very best robot vacuums we've seen. This robot cleaner has incredible suction thanks to it's "CycloneForce" design that meant we were constantly emptying the dust tray with far more regularity than with other bots we've tested.

Samsung's robot vacuum cleaner is no slouch in any area. It boasts a number of great features that make it worth looking at including Google Home, Amazon Echo and Bixby compatibility as well as integration with SmartThings. It also features a clever "self-cleaning" brush system which means it rarely gets clogged up with hair or fur as other vacuums might.

Another highlight to this robot is the unique point cleaning mode which allows you to use the remote control to physically point to any area that needs special attention. It has a high price tag, but there's no denying that this robot vacuum is one of the very best around.

Read the full review: Samsung VR7000 Powerbot review: This robot vacuum really sucks

Although we had some setup troubles (app-based setup is all well and good, but when they won't connect it is frustrating), there's no denying that the super D7 is a class act. And, although we've already moaned about the app in these sentences it's so simple to use once you're set up. Setting regular cleaning times - or just telling the cleaner to

The virtual no-go lines work well and the cleaner is at home on all floor types. It's also very flat so it can go under most furniture. Although it hasn't got the screen of the older Neato Connected model which is significantly cheaper (it doesn't have the no-go lines), it's easy to set off the cleaner without the app, too. It'll also send you a cleaning map after it's finished, too, while there's an eco mode as well.

The Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum cleaner is a Dyson device through and through. It's robust, powerful and intelligent. This robots cameras and sensors allow it to easily navigate around the home while it cleans and its supported by a powerful and detailed app which includes plenty of functionality.

The Dyson 360 Eye is tall, meaning it can't neatly slip under furniture like other robot vacuums and it's limited to a cleaning cycle of around 40 minutes. Despite that it's still one of the best robot cleaners we've seen. It does, however, come with quite a hefty price tag - as you'd expect from a Dyson product.

Read the full review: Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum cleaner review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works

Robot vacuum cleaners are inherently expensive. They're a luxury item and although they're a great addition to your cleaning arsenal, they might well be priced well out of your budget. That doesn't mean there aren't capable cleaning robots available for less money though.

The Ecovacs Deebot M81 Pro is one such robot. This cleaning robot might not have the compatibility with voice assistants or other smarts of its more expensive brethren, but that doesn't mean it's not good at its job.

The affordable robot cleaner offers auto, intensive, edge and spot cleaning modes with a 100 minute cleaning time. It's also capable of moving from room to room under its own steam with relative ease. Its cleaning patterns are a little erratic, but we were impressed with the cleaning results it delivered.

This robot vacuum also offers a similar mopping system to the Ecovacs Deebot R95 MKII and at this price it's well worth considering.

Read the full review: Ecovacs Deebot M81 Pro robot vacuum cleaner review: It's not smart, but it is clever

When you realise this robot vacuum cleaner is made by a power tool company, you get an idea of how powerful and effective this one is likely to be. It's big, heavy and capable in the right environment too.

This Makita robot vacuum cleaner boasts a 2.5-litre capacity dustbin, two 18V 4,000mAh Lithium-ion batteries and a cleaning time of roughly three hours. It's not as intelligent as other robot vacuum cleaners we've seen, but if you have a large wide open space to deal with then this is the perfect tool for the job.

We found the Makita DRC200Z struggled with thick carpet, but works incredibly well on hard floors, tiles and thinner hardwearing carpets - making it perfectly suited to use in an office, warehouse or workspace.

Read the full review: Makita DRC200Z robot vacuum review: A cleaning powerhouse that goes and goes