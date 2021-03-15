(Pocket-lint) - The bathroom may not be first on the list when it comes to installing tech, but there's no reason why it can't be a big part of your smart home.

Whether it's enjoying smarter lighting, listening to your morning playlist through a waterproof speaker or checking your progress on a smart scale, there's now a whole host of gadgets that can help bring your bathroom into the future.

Below, we'll detail some of our top suggestions for filling out your space, as well as a couple of very aspirational smart toilets.

Ultimate Ears UE Boom 3

The Ultimate Ears UE Boom 3 is a small Bluetooth speaker that's not only IP67 water and dust resistant, but floats, too. That means it's suitable for the bath itself, not just the bathroom.

The UE Boom 3 is the smaller version of the Megaboom 3, also worth considering if you want some extra bass in your bathroom, and both come with a Bluetooth range of 45 metres.

Featuring a 'Magic Button' on the top, you can play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker without needing your phone, and a long press will also offer access to Apple Music and Deezer playlists when connected to an iOS or Android device.

Kohler Moxie Showerhead

The Kohler Moxie Showerhead makes singing in the shower even more tempting, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth speaker.

Those looking to employ one in their setup can choose to replace their regular, non-speaker shower head with either a wall arm or not, which makes it easy to install in a number of different types of bathroom.

The speaker will also work with any Bluetooth-connected device up to 32 feet away, even popping out of the showerhead if you want to bring the 1.5-watt glory with you.

There's also a built-in rechargeable battery, giving you around seven hours of playback, and the design also comes in four different colour options.

Fitbit Aria Air

Fitbit's Aria Air is quite different from the previous two smart scales we've seen from the company, stripping back the price considerably while retaining some key features.

As ever, the experience is best suited to those already in the Fitbit ecosystem, and particularly Fitbit Premium subscribers. However, really, anybody who just wants a scale that can measure their weight, BMI and log the trends over time will enjoy the Aria Air.

Within the Fitbit app, users can also set up weight goal plans and also connect the scales to partner apps, too.

Philips Hue Adore Bathroom Mirror

Philips Hue's Adore range is ideal for those who want to add a bit of smart lighting into their bathroom setup, and the mirror is perhaps the pick of the bunch.

It comes IP44 rated, so it's safe from the odd splash, with Hue's White Ambience light around the edge of the 560 x 560mm circular design.

This ring of light can be controlled via the Hue app, naturally, though the unit also comes with remote control Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue's Motion Sensor. Voice control is also available through Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Philips Hue Adore Wall Light

If you already like your bathroom mirror and just need some smart lighting to brighten up your space, the Wall Light from Hue's Adore range is a perfect choice.

Naturally, as with other Hue devices, you're able to set schedules, routines and timers, with the temperature able to be dimmed and contrasted between 50,000 shades of cool, neutral and warm whites.

You will need a Philips Hue Bridge in order to connect it up, but, once you do, the device can also be controlled via Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomKit - as well as the app, of course.

Withings Body Cardio

The Withings Body Cardio is as metric-packed as they come, giving you detailed body composition analysis and plenty of great app support.

As well as standard weight recording, users get body fat, muscle mass, water and bone mass measurements, as well as Body Mass Index (BMI), standing heart rate readings and information on air quality and the day's weather.

The Health Mate app will let you track your progress and set weight goals, as well as break them down into achievable targets. Those who want to sync up with the Fitbit app, Google Fit or Apple Health are also free to do so.

Kohler Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror

Kohler's Verdera Voice Lighting Mirror may look like a regular bathroom mirror to the naked eye, though it actually features integration with Alexa and Google Assistant.

There's built-in lighting, including the motion-activated night light, and each of the 24-inch, 33-inch and 40-inch size options all feature speakers, too.

The voice control function allows you to control any other Kohler Konnect devices with a simple command, as well as offer access to your voice assistant's typical features, such as music playback and weather updates.

Tech2O Bathroom TV Mirror

The Tech2O Bathroom TV is an IP68-rated TV that is safe for the bathroom. It comes in nine sizes, from 15-inches to 65-inches, and in three styles - Reflex Silver, Magic Mirror and Deep Black.

Each model has a Full HD 1080p LG panel LED panel as standard, coupled with built-in Smart TV and Freeview. The panel is heated, too, so it won't steam up.

There's also a waterproof remote control with all Tech2O models, as well as a built-in Magic Eye IR Link System. Two external speakers also come with each model, offering 80-watts output and each model also has HDMI, Scart and USB ports.

Toto Neorest NX2 toilet

The Toto Neorest NX2 intelligent toilet, first announced way back at CES 2019, features automatic open and close, as well as automatic flush. It also comes with a heated seat, Toto Washlet cleansing system and energy and water-saving features.

It might not have Alexa built-in, like the Kohler smart toilet, but the Toto Neorest NX2 has an in-bowl catalytic deodoriser and a cleansing technology that uses electrolysed water with a slightly acidic pH value.

Combined with UV light, this coats the bowl to help eliminate waste, limescale and mould.

Kohler Numi 2.0 toilet

The Kohler Numi 2.0 toilet, like other smart toilets, is still just a toilet. However, don't make the mistake of thinking that is its sole purpose.

The second-generation Kohler smart toilet does everything for you, except, you know, the physical part.

Numi 2.0 has Amazon Alexa built-in, offering access to thousands of Alexa skills, as well as automatic raise and close, a heated seat, lighting and a speaker system.

Writing by Conor Allison.