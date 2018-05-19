The best coffee machines 2018: our pick of the best bean-to-cup, jug, ground and capsule machines

Coffee is a tricky thing to get right. There are so many different preferences, with all sorts of factors contributing to a good cup of coffee.

There are some more expensive bean-to-cup options as well as espresso machines.

And, it's not a machine, but there's always the awesome Aeropress as well. Order Aeropress from Amazon UK or Amazon US.

If you're after a decent bean-to-jug filter machine, the Smarter 2.0 is not only a decent machine but it also gives you easy-to-use app-controlled elements. You do pay a bit of a price premium for that, however.

There's a real convenience to having a machine that has coffee ready for you first thing in the morning.

Likewise, it's great to have smartphone notifications that tell you when the coffee is ready. Those things are both very useful, but arguably are the only smart features that give you a real advantage.

There's Google Home/Assistant compatibility but it is currently very limited as you can't start brewing coffee with a simple command.

If you're looking for a pod machine that doesn't look like an industrial mixer, try this svelte Nespresso machine, available in white (actually cream) or mocha. Its brilliance is that it also has a milk compartment for ace cappuccino or macchiatos but crucially the milk apparatus is self-contained so the milk doesn't make the rest of the machine dirty. After each cup you can remove the milk bit, easily pull it apart and wash it (dishwasher safe, as well). It's a brilliant answer to more expensive machines that need to rinse themselves all the time (and for you to empty the drip tray all the time as a result). If you want a bit more milk capacity, there's this slightly more expensive model as well.

This good value machine builds on Lavazza's excellence in coffee and adds milk into the mix. It's a great choice if you want a to make milky coffee but also want the convenience of coffee capsules.

The buttons can be pre-set while the cup rack is adjustable in height depending on whether you're usually an espresso drinker or you prefer bigger cups.

It's also designed not to take up too much room on worksurfaces and to be quiet, too - it emits only 44dB during the brewing phase.

The Miele CM7300 is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines out there but you do need to pay for it!

It measures 40 x 45 x 31cm so you'll need a bit of spare worktop space, but this machine will make tailored coffee at the push of a button, froth your milk and rinse itself when it's done.

The removable tank has a capacity of 2.2-litres and it supports ground coffee and bean coffee formats, with a bean hopper capacity of 300g and a stainless steel mill grinder on board.

The machine pressure sits at 15 bars and there are a number of nifty features including a cup warmer and adjustable temperature function, as well as the ability to make two espressos at once.

The DeLonghi Scultura ECZ351 is one stylish coffee machine. Available colours comprise black, cream, white and grey so there should be at least one that will match your kitchen décor, plus its 310 x 300 x 250mm measurements mean it won't take up too much worktop space either.

This machine supports ground coffee and ESE pod formats and it can make espressos and cappuccinos, the former of which it can manage to do two at a time.

The Scultura has a removable tank with a capacity of 1.4-litres, a machine pressure of 15 bars and there is a removable drip tray for easy cleaning.

You'll also find a couple of handy features with this number including a steam pipe, auto-off function and a cup warmer like the Miele, but no adjustable temperature feature.

The Francis Francis Y3 coffee machine's rectangle, angular look makes it perfect for a contemporary kitchen.

Like the DeLonghi Scultura, this model is also available in a few colours but it is a little more daring with a lime green model and orange option available, alongside black and white.

The Y3 is a capsule machine that uses the Illy iperEspresso capsule system and claims to offer "true bar-quality espresso". It is smaller than the Scultura measuring 270 x 320 x 110mm and its also a little cheaper. The removable tank has a 0.9-litre capacity and the machine pressure on this model is 19 bars.

You won't get warm cups from this model and there is no steam pipe either but the drip tray is removable so again, cleaning should be nice and simple.

The Lavazzo-backed and AEG-made A Modo Mio measures 340 x 130 x 240mm and it looks great with bold colours and chrome trims, offering a very premium feel.

The A Modo Mio Espria is a capsule machine that uses A Modo Mio Espria capsules and it comes with a 0.9-litre capacity removable tank meaning you'll need to fill it up a few more times than the DeLonghi and Miele options but no more than the Francis Francis model.

The machine pressure of the AEG model sits at 15 bars and it will make one cup of espresso. There is a removable drip tray on board but you won't find a steam pipe for heating or frothing milk and there will be no warm cups available with this one either.

The Nespressio Inissia is good for those who are new to Nespresso. It's cheap and cheerful and it offers a simple, fuss-free design, along with a small 120 x 320 x 230mm footprint that allows it to be easily tucked to the side of your kitchen.

The Inissia is a capsule model that unsurprisingly uses Nespresso capsules and it will make one espresso at a time, meaning if you have a dinner party you'll be standing in your kitchen for a while.

It offers a machine pressure of 19 bars and it has a removable tank with a capacity of 0.7-litres and it is available in a couple of colours including white, red, burnt orange and blue.

When it comes to features, the Inissia doesn't pack them in, with no cup warmer, adjustable temperature, filter or steam pipe but does come in under the £100 mark with a removable drip tray and a nice retro style.

