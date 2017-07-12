Best smart thermostat: Nest, Hive, Tado, Honeywell and more

Clever heating systems have really come into their own over the last couple of years, with several solutions available to allow you to control your heating using your smartphone.

The systems that exist all look to make it simpler and easier to control your home heating whether you're out and about or on the sofa, while also aiming to help you save money.

Here is a round-up of the some of the best smart heating solutions available now in the UK, what features they offer and how they could help you save a few pennies.

Power, Heat Link to connect to your boiler (included) and Wi-Fi Boiler suitability: Most heating systems (check compatibility here)

Most heating systems (check compatibility here) Smartphone compatibility: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Price: £279 for Nest Learning Thermostat (third gen)

Nest was created by Tony Fadell and Matt Rogers, both previous Apple employees, and it's known as the learning thermostat for its ability to learn how you use it and set up a heating schedule accordingly.

Over a couple of weeks, Nest will learn when you like to have the heating on, for how long and at what temperature. Eventually it will pick up patterns such as the time period where people leave the house on a Tuesday, your lie-in on a Saturday and an empty house every other Friday. Nest connects to your Wi-Fi for online weather forecasts and there is a 150-degree sensor on board to detect if anyone is home.

The UK version also offers a feature called True Radiant that aims to reduce temperature swings and starts heating early so you get the temperature you want when you want it. Like Honeywell and Tado offerings further down this list, Nest is compatible with IFTTT so you have a variety of customisation options.

Read the full review: Nest 3.0 review

Power, internet bridge (included) and Wi-Fi Boiler suitability: 95 percent of heating systems including gas central heating and underfloor heating systems (see full list here)

95 percent of heating systems including gas central heating and underfloor heating systems (see full list here) Smartphone compatibility: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Price: £199 for for Smart Thermostat Starter Kit (v3), £179 for two Smart Radiator Thermostats and Apple HomeKit bridge. Renting options also available through Tado.

Tado can be retrofitted to your current heating set-up and it uses a cloud-based heating app to allow you to control your heating from your smartphone. The Tado v3 system also brings home control in the form of a small square control unit with LED lights that displays the current temperature, plus it also allows you to control individual zones via Smart Radiator Thermostats.

Tado tracks your smartphone's location so it knows when you have left the house and when you will be returning and it uses what the company calls "model predictive control". This technology is designed to pull in a number of data points to calculate when you are on your return home, what the weather is like outside and what temperature you have requested for when you return.

Tado will then get your house ready for you in time for when you step through the door by measuring the weather forecast, time it will take you to get home and how fast your house heats up.

Read the full review: Tado (v1) review

Power and Wi-Fi Boiler suitability: Any home with hydronic (wet) central heating system

Any home with hydronic (wet) central heating system Smartphone compatibility: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Price: Around £250 for Evohome Connected Starter Pack, around £77 per radiator zone kit

Honeywell's Evohome is a wireless-connected heating system that will let you control individual radiators and therefore specific rooms. It connects to your boiler and existing radiators and you will be able to control the entire heating system through a central console or smartphone app.

Evohome allows you to control up to 12 zones and within those zones you can control each radiator down to a set degree in temperature, but you can also set the same temperature throughout the entire house if you prefer.

There are a number of preset settings that give you the option to reduce the entire house by a few degrees or override the system entirely and the Evohome system is compatible with IFTTT and Amazon's Alexa.

Read the full review: Honeywell Evohome review

Power, hub to connect to your router (included), receiver to connect to your boiler (included), and Wi-Fi Boiler suitability: Most gas, LPG and electric heating systems (check compatibility here)

Most gas, LPG and electric heating systems (check compatibility here) Smartphone compatibility: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Price: £249 for Hive Active Heating (includes installation), £179 (no installation)

British Gas offers Hive Active Heating, which replaces your existing thermostat with a wireless system and connection to your broadband. Once you have had it installed by a British Gas installer, you will be able to control heating and hot water using the Hive app as well as via the website. It means, like the others, if you want to check the temperature at home and increase it from the supermarket then you can.

You can set alerts to let you know when your house has changed temperature and the system comes with a modern-looking thermostat that you can use to change your settings or set schedules when you are at home so you don't always need to use your smart device. You can also buy multiple thermostats if you want to set different rooms to different temperatures, but all will be controllable through the same app.

The Hive system is not dependent on British Gas supplying your energy so you can still buy it even if you have a different supplier. There are also smart lights, plugs and sensors available within the Hive range, all of which can be controlled through the Hive app.

Read the full review: Hive by British Gas review

Power, receiver box (included) and Wi-Fi for Lyric T6, Wi-Fi and receiver box (included) for T6R Boiler suitability: Most heating systems but not hydronic underfloor heating (check compatibility here)

Most heating systems but not hydronic underfloor heating (check compatibility here) Smartphone compatibility: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Price: £179 for Honeywell T6 Thermostat, £199 for Honeywell T6R Thermostat

Honeywell offers a number of connected heating products, including the aforementioned Evohome, as well as the Lyric T6 and T6R.

The Lyric T6 and T6R offer heating control via your smartphone or tablet, like the rest of the services on this list, but they do a little less than Honeywell's Evohome offering. There is no multi-zone control for example, though they do offer location based temperature control via a Geofence.

The T6 and T6R will monitor your smartphone location to determine whether you are home or away and both are programmable with seven-day scheduling. The Lyric T6 is the wired option of the two, while the T6R is wire-free and can be moved from room-to-room around your home.

Read full review: Honeywell Lyric T6R review

Private Wi-Fi network, individual boiler, gas, oil or wood energy source Boiler suitability: Most heating systems including boilers, heat pumps, underfloor heating and flats with thermostat (check compatibility here)

Most heating systems including boilers, heat pumps, underfloor heating and flats with thermostat (check compatibility here) Smartphone compatibility: iOS, Android and Windows Phone

iOS, Android and Windows Phone Price: £199 for Netatmo Smart Thermostat (includes installation), £149 (no installation)

The Netatmo Smart Thermostat has been designed by Philip Starck and it offers the same remote access as others available, while also claiming to be the perfect balance between functionality and design.

You can control and monitor your heating anytime and anywhere using the app and after you have answered a few initial questions at setup, the company claims it will adapt to your lifestyle by observing your habits to create a program based on them.

Temperature can be adjusted on the thermostat itself or through your smart device and you'll also be able to find out your energy consumption. The Netatmo Smart Thermostat is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKitand control of individual zones will be available soon when the Netatmo Smart Radiator Valves go on sale.