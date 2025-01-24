Summary According to a new report, Microsoft is working on new 11-inch or 12-inch Surface Pro and Surface Laptop PCs.

These devices are expected to be ARM based, powered by a variant of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform.

A more compact Surface Pro would be a particularly exciting development, as it would compete directly with Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro.

According to an exclusive new report from Windows Central, Microsoft is reportedly working on a new pair of compact Surface PCs, slated for launch as early as this spring. More specifically, the tech giant is preparing to launch a new Surface Pro hybrid PC, as well as a new Surface Laptop -- both of which will arrive in the 11-inch or 12-inch size class.

"I'm told that the new smaller variants will be powered by Snapdragon X/Plus SoCs , which should allow Microsoft to price these devices competitively in the $800-$900 price range while still delivering good performance and battery life. Both devices will be sold alongside the current Snapdragon-powered Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 lineup," says Windows Central's Zac Bowden.

In other words, these two new PCs would slot neatly into the current Surface hardware portfolio , serving as alternative variants for customers looking for a more compact and travel-friendly device. Build quality, specifications, support for inking, and other Surface niceties would all remain in tow, with physical dimensions and screen measurements being the only factors of differentiation.

An 11-inch Surface Pro would be the perfect iPad Pro competitor

In the meantime, Microsoft needs to work on Windows 11's touch interface

Most recently, in June of last year , Microsoft released the 11th generation of its popular 2-in-1 Surface PC. At launch, the Pro 11 received mostly favorable impressions and reviews across the board. The combination of a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display, the speedy and efficient Snapdragon X chipset, and the iconic Surface kickstand, make for a compelling product overall.

For the longest time, I've been eagerly awaiting the release of a smaller 11-inch or 12-inch variant of the Surface Pro, one which would bring true feature parity but in a miniaturized form factor. At 13-inches, the full-sized version of the product is great for consuming media and getting work done, but it's not ideal for my on-the-go lifestyle. Microsoft's compact Surface Go line scratches this itch of mine to an extent, but its low-end Intel processor just doesn't cut it for more demanding workloads.

Of course, Microsoft has its work cut out for it. A smaller Surface Pro would be ideal for use primarily as a handheld tablet, but the company's Windows 11 operating system stands in the way of greatness. Indeed, Windows remains both the Surface Pro's greatest strength and its greatest weakness.

The rich compatibility with decades worth of PC programs is a major win for team Microsoft, but the company needs to put some elbow grease into polishing up Windows 11's touch interface. As it currently stands, the OS lacks connected, non-linear animations, fluid animations, and other UX considerations that competing iPad and Android tablets have long since perfected.

If Microsoft is able to sort out these various user interface woes, then I can imagine an 11-inch Surface Pro making waves throughout the tablet PC industry. As for a more compact Surface Laptop, I'm skeptical whether such a product has the sort of mass market appeal the PC maker might be hoping for.