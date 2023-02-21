There's more Slow Horses on the way - find out more here.

Apple has another hit on its hands in the form of Slow Horses, its British spy series based on novels by Mick Herron.

Starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, its first two seasons have got good viewerships, so another is on the way. Find out all the details right here.

Slow Horses season 3 has been announced and confirmed by Apple, but without any dates attached - so, for now, we can't make any promises about when it'll arrive.

That means you'll just have to sit tight and wait. However, based on the fact that a trailer for the next season is already out, it's not impossible that we could be watching the show at the very end of 2023.

Slow Horses season 3 trailer

Apple added a season 3 trailer to Apple TV+ in December 2022, just as the second season was drawing to a close, but it hasn't officially uploaded this anywhere else as yet.

You can see it below in reposted form, or get access by finishing season 2 on Apple TV+ yourself.

How to watch Slow Horses season 3

Season 3 of Slow Horses will be an Apple TV+ exclusive, just the same as the first two seasons of the show, so if you'd like to watch it you'll only have one place to go.

It'll take its place alongside the likes of Ted Lasso and Foundation as one of Apple's more widely-marketed and indeed popular shows.

Slow Horses season 3 story

Slow Horses is doing things the right way - it's adapting one of Mick Herron's novels per season, with the third now in line for its time in the spotlight.

The book in question is called Dead Lions, and from the trailer released, we can tell that the show will be sticking to it. This is a story where Catherine Standish takes centre stage as her past and Jackson Lamb's continue to be slowly uncovered.

We'd expect there to be six episodes this season, just like in the first two, giving plenty of time to let the story breathe but also keeping things brief enough to maintain real momentum.

Slow Horses season 3 cast

So far there's been a lot of continuity between Slow Horses' seasons, so there are a host of returning faces that we know to expect, in particular including Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Also returning will be the following:

Jonathan Pryce

Saskia Reeves

Rosalind Eleazar

Christopher Chung

Freddie Fox

Chris Reilly

Samuel West

Sophie Okonedo

Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Kadiff Kirwan

Will there be a Slow Horses season 4?

Interestingly, a report in June 2022 from Variety indicated that we can definitely expect a fourth season of Slow Horses after the third.

The first two seasons of the show were shot back-to-back, which contributed to a short wait between their air dates on Apple TV+. Apparently, the same is happening again with seasons 3 and 4.

Since we've already got a trailer, this means filming may well have finished already or be close to finishing, so that both seasons are in the can and ready for post-production.