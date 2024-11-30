Key Takeaways Sling TV offers 50% off first month for new or returning subscribers from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

The deal includes a free month of AMC+ for ad-free streaming of popular networks and movies.

Sports fans benefit from access to ESPN, NFL games, NBA games, and NFL RedZone.

This Black Friday, Sling TV is rolling out a deal that's open to both first-time and returning subscribers -- a rare find in streaming promotions. From Black Friday on Nov. 29 to Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, you can get half off your first month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Orange + Blue. But that's not all: You'll receive a free month of AMC+, which normally costs $9 for the ad-free experience. This is the perfect opportunity to try both services at a significantly reduced price.

Sling TV notable shows South Park , Deal or No Deal , Baywatch notable movies The Babadook , It Happened One Night , Star Trek: The Motion Picture Originals No Live TV 500+ channels See at SlingTV

Related 8 Sling TV tips and tricks for a better live TV experience Try our favorite Sling TV tips and tricks, to get the most out of the live TV streaming service.

Why you should try this Sling TV deal

A home-run for sports fans, with a side of AMC

Sling / Pocket-lint

If you're into sports, this Sling TV deal is a slam dunk. The Sling Orange plan, for instance, provides access to ESPN and TNT, allowing you to stream the 12-team college football playoffs beginning on Dec. 20. You can also watch NFL games on NBC and FOX, as well as NBA games, including the special Christmas Day matchups. Also, you can get NFL RedZone through the Sports Extras pack, which is an extra $11 a month, for even more football goodness. NFL RedZone is normally $15.

If you're into sports, this Sling TV deal is a slam dunk.

The free month of AMC+ is an incredible bonus, providing commercial-free streaming of popular networks such as AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. It also includes access to horror movies on Shudder, critically acclaimed indie films on Sundance Now, and even more movies on IFC Films Unlimited.

To take advantage of this Sling TV deal, simply click through this link and select a Sling package. Signing up during this promotional period cuts the price of your first month in half and includes a free month of AMC+ at no additional cost. Just be sure to grab this offer before it expires on Cyber Monday.

Related 41 of the best Black Friday deals available right now Black Friday weekend has arrived with some great deals on a wide range of products.