Key Takeaways Sleep Number unveiled the c1 Smart Bed, offering customizable features at a budget-friendly price of $599 for a twin size.

Despite lacking advanced features like heating or cooling, the c1 has a ceramic gel layer for cooling and Sleep Number tracking capabilities.

The c1 targets cost-conscious consumers by providing various sizes ranging from $599 for a twin to $1,499 for a queen.

On Monday, the Sleep Number Corporation announced its latest smart bed, the c1 Smart Bed, and it comes in at an incredibly affordable price. A smart bed is one that typically allows you to adjust the position of each side of the bed and choose the temperature or firmness on either end. This lets those that are different styles of sleeper to rest comfortably each night, which is all anybody is looking for when upgrading their bed. Smart beds allow a style of customization that normal mattresses do not.

What is so different about the c1 Smart Bed is the price. You can find smart mattresses or even smart mattress covers for upwards of $3,000 to $4,000. Sleep Number's own c4 Smart Bed is priced at $2,400 for a Queen. The c1 Smart Bed will start at only $599 for a twin, a huge discount compared to the only other twin-sized Smart Bed that Sleep Number offers, the c2, which is priced at $899.

While the c1 doesn't have all the features that some of the high-end smart beds do, such as cooling and heating sensors or automatic temperature adjusting, it does offer quite a bit for a smaller price. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes for the budget-conscious consumer.

What the c1 offers

Different sizing and different features

Sleep Number created the c1 Smart Bed to enter the marketplace at a lower price point to appeal to those that are trying to buy a new mattress but don't have the money to spend on a premium option. "We are excited to introduce the c1 smart bed -- and offer three of our smart beds under $2,000 -- to meet the needs of today’s value-conscious, scrutinizing consumer," said Shelly Ibach, chair, president and CEO of Sleep Number in the company's press release. The $599 option for the twin bed is accompanied by a twin XL for $699, a full for $799, a queen for $999, a king or a California king for $1,499. The FlexTop king or California king or the Split king or California King version of the c1 are listed at $1,899 apiece but you have to buy an adjustable base with those, which pushes the price over $2,000.

The c1 offers a ceramic gel layer in the mattress that helps pull away heat to leave sleepers feeling cooler. It also multiple sleepers to choose the firmness of their liking, which is known as the titular Sleep Number. and allows for easier adjusting during the night. The c1 will also help track your sleep with the help of the Sleep Number app as the bed will use AI to track how you sleep and be able to deliver insightful sleep data to improve your restfulness. The app monitors multiple factors of your sleep trends and can help suggest adjustments to the smart bed.

The c1 is available for purchase right now on Sleep Number's website as well as in Sleep Number retailers.