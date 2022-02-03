Comcast, the corporation that owns Sky, and ViacomCBS launched a new streaming service in Europe at the tail end of 2022.

Called SkyShowtime, it hosts premiere movies and TV shows and is available across 22 European countries.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

What is SkyShowtime and is it available now?

SkyShowtime is a new streaming service venture from Comcast and ViacomCBS.

It combines the content from a number of providers owned by the partners, including Universal, DreamWorks, Paramount+, Showtime, Sky, and Peacock.

It launched in September 2022 in four countries - Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden - and then rolled out to another 18 over the following months. It replaced Paramount+ in many of them.

SkyShowtime uses the Peacock tech platform and is available across mobile devices, online and smart TVs.

How much does SkyShowtime cost?

SkyShowtime is priced at €6.99 in European countries that use the Euro, SEK 79 in Sweden, NOK 79 in Norway, and DKK 69 in Denmark.

Where is SkyShowtime available?

SkyShowtime is available in 22 European markets:

Albania

Andorra

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Hungary

Kosovo

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

There are no current plans to launch it in the UK, Ireland, Germany or Italy - basically anywhere where Sky TV is already available. However, Paramount+ is available as part of Sky services.

Content from Comcast's Peacock service is available on Sky too.

What TV shows and movies are available on SkyShowtime?

SkyShowtime features "more than 10,000 hours of content". This includes scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming, and documentaries.

As well as the Sky Group, Comcast owns a huge suite of US TV channels, including NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Syfy, Bravo, and E!. It also owns Universal Pictures.

ViacomCBS equally has a large TV channel portfolio, not least CBS, The CW, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and Showtime - hence the second part of the new service's name. It also owns Paramount Pictures.

Confirmed movies available on or coming to the platform include Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Northman, Sing 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Nope, Belfast, Ambulance and The Bad Guys.

TV shows include Halo, Yellowstone, The Offer, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds from Paramount+, as well as Showtime originals, such as Yellowjackets, Dexter: New Blood, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, and The First Lady.