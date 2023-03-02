From tomorrow, Friday 3 March 2023, Sky Sports will offer its F1 channel in Ultra HD and HDR as standard - as long as you subscribe to a respective Ultra HD pack.

For previous seasons, the F1 channel has been in HD on the main electronic programme guide, with 4K live broadcasts selectable through the pop-up menu or by pressing the red button. Now though, channel 406 on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream will be a 24/7 UHD channel.

All races, qualifying and practice sessions for the 2023 season will be available in 4K HDR from the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend coming.

The Now streaming service will also be broadcasting all F1 race weekends live, for those with a suitable Sky Sports membership, but only in HD for now (Full HD for those with a Boost subscription).

Sky's Ultra HD pack is currently available with two months free. It requires a Sky Glass TV, Sky Stream, or a Sky Q box with an output that supports 4K HDR. You will also need a 4K HDR TV, of course.

You can also subscribe to just Sky Sports F1 if you're not interested in the rest of the sports channels and events. That currently costs £15 per month on top of your usual bill.

Sky broadcasts its HDR content using the HLG standard, much like BBC iPlayer. There is plenty of other sports programming available on the platform that's also shown in the best picture quality possible. This includes Premier League football matches that also offer Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Sky has exclusive broadcast rights to all F1 races in the UK, save for the British Grand Prix, which will also be available to view in its entirety on terrestrial TV thanks to Channel 4. That won't be in Ultra HD though.

Channel 4 will also show highlights of every race this season, thanks to its long-standing partnership with Sky.