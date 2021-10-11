For many years, you needed a satellite dish to receive the full Sky TV experience. You could get many of its channels through Now or a rival paid service, such as Virgin Media or BT TV, but if you wanted the entire line-up of programming, a Sky box, Sky+ HD or Sky Q, was the only real option.

However, that changed in 2021 when Sky Glass was launched. It's an own-branded smart TV that provides the entire Sky experience over broadband, plus 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) visuals and Dolby Atmos surround sound in one simple and neat package. You don't need a satellite dish.

So, how does it compare with the Sky Q experience and is it worth upgrading to Sky Glass if you are already a Sky Q customer?

Sky Sky Glass Sky Glass isn't just Sky over the internet, it's a whole system, including the 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) TV and Dolby Atmos sound setup built in. All shows and movies are streamed rather than delivered by satellite, although you can still record or playlist content which is stored in the cloud. See on Sky.com

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: Hardware

Sky Glass: All-in-one 4K HDR TV, Dolby Atmos sound system, Sky over broadband service

Sky Q: Set-top-box connected to satellite dish, provides on demand content via broadband

Sky Q is an ecosystem that comprises a Sky Q satellite box that you plug into your TV and optional Sky Q Mini boxes that can be used around the home to provide a multiscreen experience. It requires both an internet connection and a satellite dish. You get a voice remote with Sky Q, with voice commands activated through a button press.

Sky Glass is a television, with its own screen and Dolby Atmos sound system. It requires a connection to the internet, but is a dish-less experience. You also get a voice remote with Sky Glass, but the TV has its own far-field microphones too, so you can use voice commands through a wake word as well as a button press ("Hello Sky").

Multiroom viewing is available with Sky Glass too, through what Sky calls a "Stream Puck".

One extra thing to take note of is that, while both Sky Q and Sky Glass require internet connections they work in different ways. Apart from streaming services, on demand content on Sky Q is generally downloaded to your box. You can watch it soon after hitting play, with the rest downloading as you watch.

Sky Glass, on the other hand, streams content immediately. This is especially important when it comes to internet speeds. You can get away with slower internet speeds for Sky Q, for example, although you will have to wait longer to view your TV show or film. Sky Glass requires at least 11Mbps broadband for HD viewing, 30Mbps for 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos.

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: Picture and sound

Sky Glass: 4K HDR - HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos sound through built-in speakers

Sky Q: 4K HDR - HLG, Dolby Atmos sound output

Sky Q is capable of outputting at up to 4K HDR (through the HLG format) to a compatible TV. You do need an up to date Sky Q box however, as earlier models were not capable of sending HDR signals.

It can also output Dolby Atmos audio on movies and sporting events. You will need a compatible surround sound setup or soundbar to make the most of it though.

Sky Glass is also 4K HDR capable, but through its own display. It supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.

Dolby Atmos is also supported, but Sky Glass has its own six speaker sound system built into the TV. That includes upfiring drivers that add extra height channels for a more immersive experience.

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: Experience

Sky Glass: Full Sky experience plus apps - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, BBC iPlayer, etc

Sky Q: Full Sky experience plus apps - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, BBC iPlayer, etc

While the content is (obviously) the same across both Sky Q and Sky Glass, the experience is a little different.

They share similar design language, but Sky Glass' user interface keeps things a little more simple.

Both enable access to Sky content and the entire gamut of live TV channels - they have full electronic programme guides too. And, each also includes third-party apps and integration of their own shows and movies, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+. However, Sky Glass starts with a homepage where your most recent viewings, favourite channels and even connected devices are front and centre.

You get similar on Sky Q (without separate connected sources), but with a more obvious sidebar menu system.

One major difference between them is the addition of Glance on Sky Glass. This is like a screensaver for the TV, which activates when a motion sensor detects you are in the room. It currently shows adverts for highlights on Sky and its partner's services. You can turn it off in the settings.

Sky Sky Q Sky Q is Sky's satellite TV option in the UK. You get a Sky Q box that links with a satellite dish and can record shows and films directly onto the device itself. The box also gives access to on demand content and streaming apps. See on Sky,com

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: Recordings

Sky Glass: Cloud recording with Playlist functionality

Sky Q: Local storage for recordings - 1TB & 2TB HDD options

Another major difference between Sky Q and Sky Glass is there is no direct recording functionality on the latter. While it contains a modicum of internal storage, that's for software updates rather than customer use.

It offers a feature called "Playlists" instead, whereby you can tap a Playlist button on the remote and store the show or film into your Playlist rail. This will either give easy access to content streamed via first and third-party services, or record shows as they are broadcast and store them in the cloud.

Like Series Link on Sky Q, it will automatically include new shows if it's an ongoing series, as they are broadcast or added to a service. Plus, it draws all episodes that are available no matter the source. For example, if you Playlist a show whereby some episodes are on Amazon Prime Video, but later series are part of Sky's own on demand service, they will all be listed regardless of host.

Basically, the Playlist feature works much like recordings, but all tagged programmes are streamed rather than stored.

A standard Sky Q box has a 1TB hard drive to record programming (including the ability to set Series Links). You can also get a 2TB version on request, but will cost a fair bit extra as an initial outlay - £99 currently.

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: Multiscreen

Sky Glass: Multiscreen through Sky Stream Puck - up to 4K HDR

Sky Q: Multiscreen through Sky Q Mini box - up to 1080p

Sky Glass wins when it comes to multiroom streaming.

Sky Q Multiscreen is through separate boxes, called Sky Q Mini boxes. Each one is like a Sky Q box in itself, but only outputs 5.1 audio and 1080p video. There is no 4K HDR nor Dolby Atmos.

They are great for watching all Sky content and your recordings in other rooms in your home, but cannot view Ultra HD shows or films. That includes anything recorded from a 4K channel or source. Your 4K recordings simply won't play through a Sky Q Mini box.

Sky Glass' Multiscreen boxes - the Sky Stream Puck - is 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) enabled so can present the exact same content on a separate screen to the main Sky Glass TV.

One major benefit to this is that, if you do not want to replace your living room experience with a Sky Glass TV but still want the experience, you can put Sky Glass in a separate room and use a Sky Stream Puck in your main viewing area.

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: Pricing

Pricing for Sky products is relatively complicated, as it depends on the channel packages and whether you need a multiroom solution or not.

Sky Glass is available on either a one-off or monthly payment basis, but it's worth noting that you will need a Sky Ultimate TV package at the very least.

The TV itself comes in 43-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes (Small, Medium and Large), costing a £10 free upfront, plus £14, £19 and £24 per month respectively payable across 48 months. A 24-month option is available too, at £28, £38 and £48 per month respectively, with a £20 upfront fee.

Alternatively, you can purchase them outright for £699 (43-inch), £949 (55-inch) or £1,149 (65-inch).

You then add your TV package on top, which is similarly priced to Sky Q equivalents. For example, Sky Ultimate TV is £26 per month for both Sky Glass and Sky Q.

Multiscreen on both costs £15 per month extra, but you then have to purchase the Sky Stream Puck devices for Sky Glass separately (up to six in total). You get one Sky Q Mini box with Sky Q Multiscreen, but also have to purchase additional ones (up to four).

Additional Sky Q Mini boxes cost £99 each. A Sky Stream Puck costs £50. They are not interchangeable and require Sky Q or Sky Glass respectively. A Sky Stream device will soon be a standalone option though, which you can learn about here.

Add-ons for Sky Q include Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Disney+ and Ultra HD - prices for them fluctuate, with deals often available. Sky Glass also has add-ons for Ultra HD HDR and Dolby Atmos,

Basically, if you take the hardware out of the equation, pricing across Sky Q and Sky Glass is very similar. There might just be a pound or two in it.

However, the best way to compare the overall Sky Glass and Sky Q pricing is to look at an equivalent TV set and soundbar package too (as you get all of that wrapped up into Sky Glass).

An LG 43-inch LED TV will (roughly) cost you £450, while a reasonable Dolby Atmos soundbar will set you back at least £399 - so approximately £850 together. That's already £200 more than Sky Glass will cost for a similar solution.

You also have to pay a £20 installation fee to have the Sky Q box set up in your home.

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: Conclusion

While Sky Q and Sky Glass offer access to the same live and on demand content, the latter has some obvious advantages. You don't need a satellite dish, for starters. Although you do need decent broadband.

Perhaps the biggest advantage is that you get everything in the same device - a TV, Dolby Atmos speaker system, and all the content live and on demand you could ever hope for. Plus, the Multiscreen proposition is better, with Pucks offering a higher resolution and HDR.

If you already have a decent TV and sound solution though, and don't want to swap either, Sky Q is a great option.

But, to throw a final spanner in the works, Sky also offers a Sky Stream service whereby you can get one of its streaming Pucks without needing Sky Glass too - you just plug it into your own TV. That might be worth further investigation before you make that final decision: Sky Stream review - the future of Sky TV?