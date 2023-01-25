Sky has added a dedicated Amazon Music app to its TV platforms - Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q. The app gives access to both free, ad-supported content plus the millions of tracks available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

Those with Amazon Prime subscriptions can access over 100 million songs ad-free too, albeit in a shuffle mode, with all-access playlists also included as part of an existing Prime membership.

Even Sky TV users who don't have Prime can listen to free music, thanks to a selection of top playlists available to stream at no cost. However, to get the most from the app and service, an Unlimited subscription also provides unrestricted playback of the same numbers of tracks on demand.

Amazon Music Unlimited is available for free on a 30-day trial, after which time it will be charged at an additional $9.99 / £9.99 / €9.99 a month. Do note though that there will be a price rise from 21 February, which will add an extra $1 / £1 / €1 per month.

Existing Amazon Prime members get the service for a little less each month.

"At Sky we’re focused on bringing people the best entertainment experience, and the launch of Amazon Music on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q really emphasises that," said Sky's global chief product officer, Fraser Stirling.

"Fans can enjoy a huge selection of brilliant music and playlists on their TV alongside the best range of shows, movies and fitness content."

The Amazon Music app can be found in the apps rail on Sky Glass, Stream and Sky Q, but you can also open it using your voice either with the TV itself (Sky Glass) or via the voice remote functionality on all devices.

Sky Glass has been significantly upgraded recently through a number of software updates, including one that dramatically improved picture quality. There are more new features to come too, including individual profiles for playlists so that different family members can tag different shows they are interested in. You can find out more about all the new features available and coming to Sky Glass (and Sky Stream) right here: New Sky Glass and Sky Stream update: What's added and what's still to come?