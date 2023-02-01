Sky has announced that its next major software update for Sky Glass and Sky Stream will be with us this week.

Titled Entertainment OS 1.1, the update will be delivered over-the-air and will bring the long-awaited Personalised Playlists feature - Sky's answer to profiles. It allows different users in a household to add shows to their own playlist, which can then be switched between on screen. This has been a much-requested feature from the initial launch of Sky Glass, as currently users have to share a playlist and, therefore, it can be filled with content of many different tastes.

As the same playlist is then shown across Sky Glass and Stream boxes around the home, it means a viewer might have to wade through a lot of recorded and tagged shows they didn't add themselves. The ability to add a different playlist for each member of the family is a great way to give viewers quicker access to their own content.

When Pocket-lint was originally shown a demo of the new feature, we were also told that anything added to a Personalised Playlist will also be added to the main playlist on the TV or box, so you can still use it in the current, conventional way too.

Also coming with the 1.1 patch is a new Cast and Crew rail on Show pages. You will see actors, directors and the like on this rail which can be clicked on to see what other films or programmes they have appeared in/worked on.

A new Play voice command will be added to, which allows you to simply say "Play" before a show or film title and it'll immediately start it. You won't need to head back to a Show page first. It'll work with the Sky Glass microphone or the mic in the voice remote for Glass and Stream.

Finally, a feature that was teased when Bluetooth was added to Sky Glass will be available to use. You will be able to listen to a show on headphones and through the speakers at the same time. This is great for those who have hearing difficulties, for example, who can have the volume turned up louder in a pair of personal headphones, yet watch at the same time as the rest of the household.