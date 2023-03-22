Sky has announced that Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers can nab 6-months worth of Apple TV+ for free.

Also available to Sky Q customers as part of the Sky VIP service, the deal gives you a half-a-year trial to Apple's TV and movie streaming service, accessible through your Sky device. It's worth more than £40, considering the service usually costs £6.99 per month.

Once signed up, you can also use it on any other device that supports an Apple TV or TV+ app - including games consoles, other smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Who can get the free 6-months of Apple TV+?

The offer is also available to existing Apple TV+ subscribers as well as those yet to sign up, so you won't have to pay monthly until the trial period is over. To be eligible, you just have to sign up to the free Sky VIP program by 30 June 2023. Just head to the MySky app on your Sky Glass, Stream or Sky Q box. You can also check out further details on Sky's dedicated website.

Apple TV+ is home to the hugely successful comedy drama Ted Lasso, which has only recently started again with a third season. Other big shows available on the platform include Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, the excellent sci-fi series Severance, and The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

An increasing number of original and exclusive movies are available on the service too, in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos. This includes 2022 Oscar winner Coda.

Sky TV services explained

Sky Glass is Sky's all-in-one TV that uses internet streaming to deliver TV broadcasts, rather than a satellite dish. It includes its own Dolby Atmos sound system and starts at £14 per month over a 48-month period for a 43-inch model, plus a £10 upfront fee. The entertainment package that also includes Netflix is free for the first 3-months, then £26 per month thereafter.

Sky Stream offers a similar connected experience but through a small set-top-box you plug into an existing TV. It costs nothing for the box itself (for the first, as you can add more to other rooms) - you just need to take out a Sky TV package from £26 per month on an 18-month contract.

Sky Q is the company's satellite TV offering. You can find out more about it on a separate section of Sky's website.

All three are capable of up to 4K HDR video playback and Dolby Atmos sound.